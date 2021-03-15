Subscriber login Close [x]
Tesco launches charitable somms service

Published:  15 March, 2021

Tesco has launched a charitable wine service that gives shoppers access to tailored tips from sommeliers.

Available from 18 March to 16 April, the Tesco Sommelier Messaging Service will deliver bespoke bottle recommendations from leading restaurant sommeliers by text. 

The on-demand SMS recommendation service will operate in real-time, running from 12pm-7pm daily, offering wine advice within 30 minutes, with £1 given to Hospitality Action for every recommendation made. 

Following three short initial questions, a Tesco wine recommendation will be delivered from someone on the expert SMS panel, which is headed up by TV presenter and wine expert Helen McGinn, supported by 20 sommeliers and wine waiters from restaurants across the UK. 

“There is no replacement for the restaurant experience and receiving personal guidance from the in-house sommelier,” the retailer said. 

“Until that can be enjoyed again, Tesco SMS will give wine drinkers access to those experts remotely, to help them make the most of the brilliant bottles in reach – but as of yet, undiscovered – on their weekly shop.” 

To request a wine recommendation, text “WINE” to 82228 and follow the steps when prompted. A personalised answer will usually be delivered within 30 minutes.

Last Month, Tesco was named as a supporting retail partner to a new startup incubator scheme for black-owned FMCG brands.

 




