Armit becomes first merchant to support The Court of Master Sommeliers

By Lisa Riley

Armit Wines has been named as the first wine merchant to support The Court of Master Sommeliers.

The support will include use of Armit Wines for all UK-based courses, excluding exams, as well as educational visits to wineries, competition prizes and supplying large format bottles for the annual dinner.

The investment forms part of Armit Wines commitment to support the UK on-trade in the long-term, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, said MD Brett Fleming.

“But rather than just talking about our support we wanted to illustrate a tangible action and we believe we can help make a real difference.

“It takes time to earn the trust and confidence of sommeliers but this is about building a relationship collaboratively with Armit, our suppliers and the Court of Master Sommeliers themselves,” he said.

“We know sommeliers are very loyal and we want them to be able to taste exceptional wines and enjoy memorable experiences, reflecting on these as they develop their careers.”

Ronan Sayburn, CEO of The Court of the Master Sommeliers, added: “We look for supporters who want to do good for the sommelier community and the people behind the programme. You have to invest in the juniors as the juniors become seniors very quickly. Armit respect what the Court is doing and believe in sommelier education.”

Armit Wines is the first wine merchant to support the Court, with other supporters including The Dorchester, Riedel, Ruinart and Jackson Family Wines.

Established in 1977, The Court of Master Sommeliers has since become the premier examining body for Sommeliers worldwide, with courses now conducted regularly throughout Europe, Oceania, Asia and the Americas.

In April, Armit Wines pledged its support to The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 campaign with a new fundraising initiative.



