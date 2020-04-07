Armit supports The Drinks Trust as overall industry coronavirus initiatives gather pace

By Lisa Riley

Armit Wines is the latest in the drinks industry to pledge its support to The Drinks Trust’s coronavirus campaign as overall industry projects across the off- and on-trade continue to gather pace with Brockmans Gin, Bacardi and House of Champagne Henri Giraud also revealing new initiatives.

As part of its new fundraising initiative, Armit will donate £10 to The Drinks Trust on every (non en primeur) order placed through its website and via its Private Client team.

As a thank you to customers, the company will include a free bottle of wine with their order, while all money raised from Armit’s customers will go to The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund launched 30 March 2020 to support individuals that have lost their employment and income.

The initiative formed part of Armit’s desire to recognise, “at this most difficult time”, the challenges faced by people who have “lost their jobs or find themselves out of work through no fault of their own”, said MD Brett Fleming.

“Here at Armit we are doing all we can to ensure we represent our suppliers best interests, and in supporting The Drinks Trust in this initiative I am sure we echo its own desires to support those who need it most at this time.”

Other new initiatives include Brockmans Gin supporting frontline health care workers by donating money to the not-for-profit organisation Meals for the NHS every time a bottle of gin is purchased from its online shop.

For every bottle of Brockmans Gin in a gift tube purchased - sold at an reduced price of £28 (down from £36), the company will donate £6 to the organisation, while upping the donation to £10 for every bottle of Brockmans Gin ordered in a presentation box, including a glass and a bottle, also priced at £28 (down from £40).

Customers are rewarded by Brockmans waiving the normal postage and packaging fee on a 48-hour delivery.

Meanwhile, in the on-trade Bacardi has announced a partnership with Deliveroo Editions enabling bars to deliver premium cocktails to local customers in London and Manchester from 16 April, in addition to a £1.5m support for the Western European bar industry with its #RaiseYourSpirits initiative.

At the same time, The House of Champagne Henri Giraud has tweaked its logo in the name of social distancing, deconstructing and spacing out its iconic emblem - distance between the 2 dots has been dramatically increased, as a way of highlighting the importance of limiting non essential contact and keeping at least two metres of distance between you and others.