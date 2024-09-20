Subscriber login Close [x]
Laudun becomes new Côtes du Rhône Cru

By James Bayley
Published:  20 September, 2024

Laudun has officially been recognised as the 18th Cru of the Côtes du Rhône, with 2024 set to mark the first vintage under this prestigious title. Formerly classified as Côtes du Rhône Villages Laudun, the wine-producing area achieved communal appellation status following a decision by the National Institute for Origin and Quality (INAO) on 11 September.

The move comes after over a decade of concerted effort by Laudun’s winegrowers, who initially filed their application for Appellation Locale status with the INAO in 2013. Following years of improvements and a collective focus on enhancing the quality of their wines, the National Committee's recent vote in favour of Laudun’s promotion is seen as a reward for their dedication. According to the committee, the recognition reflects the “real qualitative and collective dynamic” undertaken by the winemakers to raise the standard of both red and white wines in the area.

White wines have proven to be a particular strength for Laudun, representing 32% of the region’s overall production. This emphasis on white wine comes at a time when consumer interest in lighter varieties is rising. Laudun’s ability to meet this growing demand is viewed as a major asset for the new appellation. 

The transition to Cru status is part of a broader hierarchisation process within the Côtes du Rhône, which aims to distinguish regions by their unique qualities. With its new status, Laudun is now looking to elevate its profile in France and internationally. This includes February 2025, where the new Cru will make its first appearance at Wine Paris. 

Laudun’s elevation to Cru status is also expected to have a positive impact on the local economy. Increased attention to the region could boost wine tourism, drawing more visitors to its vineyards and surrounding areas. Local businesses, from restaurants to hotels, are hopeful that the appellation will bring a new influx of wine enthusiasts keen to explore the origins of Laudun’s wines.



