Cointreau steps up Drinks Trust support

By Lisa Riley

Cointreau has teamed up with a London floral designer to launch a fundraising initiative in support of The Drinks Trust.

The #CointreauGratitude initiative is encouraging Londoners to buy a potted calamondin tree (£65), also known as The Cointreau Gratitude One, from independent florist The Floral Editor, with Cointreau matching the purchase amount, donating £65 for every tree purchased to The Drinks Trust.

In addition, Cointreau and The Drinks Trust are inviting Instagram users to show their #CointreauGratitude by sharing a picture of an orange on Instagram, tagging a bar and a friend, as well as tagging @Cointreau and #CointreauGratitude to trigger a £1 donation made by Cointreau UK.

Cointreau said it had decided to decided to use an orange as its symbol of choice for this initiative due to the orange being part of Cointreau’s DNA, as well as it being “a representation of gratitude, which fit perfectly with our fundraising campaign, #CointreauGratitude”.

“We would like to encourage the community to reach out to their favourite bars and loved ones with this campaign, to help raise awareness and to support the drinks industry community due to the impacts Covid-19 is having.”

In May, Cointreau donated an initial £30,000 to The Drink Trust and continues to match all voluntary donations made by users themselves to the JustGiving Cointreau Gratitude Page, with the aim of raising £50,000 for the charity.

Earlier this month, the business partnered with Flow Hospitality Training to provide free online training for hospitality workers.



