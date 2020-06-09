Subscriber login Close [x]
Rémy Cointreau launches free online training for hospitality workers

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 June, 2020

Rémy Cointreau has partnered with Flow Hospitality Training to provide free online training for hospitality workers.

As part of the initiative, members of the hospitality industry are invited to register for a wide selection of courses designed to expand their knowledge and practical understanding of various elements of the business, ranging from bartending to food, health and safety to wine. 

In addition, the training also includes more intangible skills such as management, an introduction to leadership and effective team management. 

In Flow Hospitality, Rémy Cointreau had found “the perfect partner who shares our core values and has a proven track record in providing world class e-training within the sector”, said Richard Lambert, global on-trade director at Rémy Cointreau

“The on-trade are critical to our industry and during this uncertain time Rémy Cointreau wants to give something back to the men and women around the world who bring our brands to consumers,” he added.

Flow Hospitality training co-founder, David Wither, said: “It’s encouraging to see a multi-national company like Rémy Cointreau giving back to the industry that supports it in such a meaningful way. We are delighted to partner with them to strengthen the on-trade community.” 

Hospitality workers are encouraged to register by contacting their local Rémy Cointreau account manager. 

The partnership follows UK Hospitality and CPL Learning launching an online training platform for hospitality team members in April.   

Called UKH Pathway, the platform provides access to learning, wellbeing and personal development resources for furloughed employees. It is free to use while hospitality businesses remain closed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

