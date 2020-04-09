UK Hospitality and CPL Learning launch hospitality training platform

By Lisa Riley

UK Hospitality and CPL Learning have launched an online training platform for hospitality team members.

Called UKH Pathway, the new platform provides access to learning, wellbeing and personal development resources for furloughed employees. It is free to use while hospitality businesses remain closed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Open for registration now, the platform comprises links to mental and physical wellbeing resources, assets aimed at developing skills and competencies, and content tailored to hospitality skills, with users able to access a library of knowledge and keep a record of their achievements online.

The initial range of courses and content focuses on four topic areas; Wellbeing, Product, Personal Development and Hospitality.

“This is the first step of something that we believe will be an essential resource for the industry beyond the challenges we face right now, supporting career development across the industry,” said Jamie Campbell, chief operating officer at CPL Learning.

“We recognise that we need to continue supporting hospitality team members during this challenging scenario and provide them with a way to stay connected to our fantastic industry.

“The UKH Pathway is our first step in this process. It will allow individuals to further their personal development, clearly showing the commitment we, as a sector, have in developing people.”

UKH Pathway was a “hugely valuable resource for hospitality employees looking to hone their skills and broaden their knowledge-base”, added UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls.

“Hospitality has been one of the hardest-hit sectors and our fantastic team members have, in many cases, been furloughed during the crisis. UKH Pathway gives them the opportunity to learn new skills and develop their personal abilities.

“We hope that, not only will this provide employees with an outlet, it will mean we are in the best possible position to thrive once again when the crisis passes, and venues begin to reopen.”

