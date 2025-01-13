Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic breaks own Christmas sales record

By Hamish Graham
Published:  13 January, 2025

Majestic Wines has announced record Christmas sales, outperforming their previous best in 2023 by 1.9%. The nationwide wine retailer welcomed 70,000 new customers in the six-week period up to 30 December 2024, while achieving their best festive sales in the company’s 44-year history.

Sales grew across their portfolio, including a 4% growth in fine wine sales, building on last year’s impressive growth of 13%. Key festive wine categories including Champagne and sparkling also saw growth of 4.7% and 5.3% respectively.

The retailer’s expanding range saw lesser-known wine growing regions perform well, with Greek wine sales growing 23%, Georgian wines 83% and Lebanese wine sales trebling.

Majestic’s performance sees it gain its largest ever market share, capping off yet more progress since its separation from Naked Wines and acquisition by Fortress Investment Group five years ago.

The past year saw new developments across the company, with Majestic opening seven new stores, including a first ever in Jersey, while helping 400 employees achieve WSET qualifications and expanding its fully electric delivery vehicle fleet.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Majestic colleagues across all areas of our business pulled out all the stops to deliver another cracking Christmas for our customers. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in such a tough market, and I cannot thank our teams enough for their hard work and passion for what we do. It’s clear that, even when consumers’ budgets are tight, our market-leading product range, expert advice and differentiated service is a winning proposition – particularly at important times of year like Christmas.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2025: Watch the Top 10 re...

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 40-31 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 20-11 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 50-41 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 30-21 revealed

Bancroft appoints new sales director

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95