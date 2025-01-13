Majestic breaks own Christmas sales record

By Hamish Graham

Majestic Wines has announced record Christmas sales, outperforming their previous best in 2023 by 1.9%. The nationwide wine retailer welcomed 70,000 new customers in the six-week period up to 30 December 2024, while achieving their best festive sales in the company’s 44-year history.

Sales grew across their portfolio, including a 4% growth in fine wine sales, building on last year’s impressive growth of 13%. Key festive wine categories including Champagne and sparkling also saw growth of 4.7% and 5.3% respectively.

The retailer’s expanding range saw lesser-known wine growing regions perform well, with Greek wine sales growing 23%, Georgian wines 83% and Lebanese wine sales trebling.

Majestic’s performance sees it gain its largest ever market share, capping off yet more progress since its separation from Naked Wines and acquisition by Fortress Investment Group five years ago.

The past year saw new developments across the company, with Majestic opening seven new stores, including a first ever in Jersey, while helping 400 employees achieve WSET qualifications and expanding its fully electric delivery vehicle fleet.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Majestic colleagues across all areas of our business pulled out all the stops to deliver another cracking Christmas for our customers. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in such a tough market, and I cannot thank our teams enough for their hard work and passion for what we do. It’s clear that, even when consumers’ budgets are tight, our market-leading product range, expert advice and differentiated service is a winning proposition – particularly at important times of year like Christmas.”







