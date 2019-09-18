Santa Rita renews partnership with the IMW

By Lisa Riley

Santa Rita Estates (SRE) has announced it will continue to form part of the Institute of Master of Wine’s (IMW) international supporter community for a further three years.

IMW’s “shared and longstanding commitment to wine education and promotion of excellence” made it the perfect partner for SRE, said Terry Pennington, export commercial director, SRE.

“Education is a hugely important part of our philosophy at SRE and we are very much looking forward to sharing our knowledge, understanding, research and winemaker resources with the IMW both in Chile and around the world,” he said.

Adrian Garforth MW, IMW chairman, said: “We are delighted to be renewing our relationship with SRE. In November we have a large party of MWs visiting Chile to explore and learn more about the exciting developments within the country. SRE are recognised for their pioneering work in the region, so their recommitment to support the IMW’s aims through a long term agreement is both timely and welcome.”

The IMW now works with 30 supporters from around the world who help to promote the organisation’s mission of excellence, interaction and learning across all sectors of the global wine community.

As Chile’s second largest premium wine exporter in terms of sales by value, SRE comprises two wine brands from Chile: Santa Rita and Carmen, and Doña Paula from Argentina and currently owns over 3,700 hectares of vines in Chile and more than 700 hectares in Argentina.









