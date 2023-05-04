IMW reveals programme for 10th international symposium

By James Bayley

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has unveiled the full programme of events at the organisation’s 10th annual symposium, A Taste for the Future, with the flagship event boasting a line-up of tastings, debates and internationally renowned speakers ranging from Jancis Robinson MW to actor and winery owner John Malkovich.

The symposium is completely sold-out, with 500 wine professionals registered to attend, four months ahead of the event’s opening on 29 June 2023 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Sessions include tastings and discussions on ‘the next frontiers in wine research’ moderated by Prof. Hans R. Schultz, and ‘a cool future for Pinot Noir’ led by Jasper Morris MW. The closing keynote will be given by Dr Laura Catena, the fourth-generation Argentinian winemaker.

Julian Gore-Booth, IMW executive director, said: “The breadth and quality of the symposium’s agenda is truly remarkable, and a testament to the hard work undertaken by Caro Maurer MW, Alison Flemming MW and the wider team in bringing together such a compelling series of tastings and seminars, delivered by some of the most knowledgeable voices from across our industry.”

“We are all very much looking forward to welcoming all 500 wine professionals and enthusiasts to Wiesbaden this summer, for what will no doubt be the flagship industry event of the year, as we take a critical look at the world of wine and its future, providing a level of insight and expertise the industry has come to expect from the Institute of Masters of Wine.”

The IMW’s international symposium first launched in Oxford in 1982 and was last hosted in Logroño, Spain in 2018. Returning for 2023, the 10th international symposium will run over four days.

Alongside the IMW, hosting the 10th international symposium is the Deutsches Weininstitut (DWI), the city of Wiesbaden, and the Federal State of Hesse, following a successful bid process – bringing the event to Germany for the first time.








