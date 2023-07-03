Adelaide to host next IMW symposium

By James Bayley

After four days of tastings and talks among the finest palates in the industry, The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) concluded the 10th international symposium by announcing Adelaide as the next host region for the event, with the symposium heading to South Australia in 2026.

Having launched in Oxford in 1982, the symposium returned for its 10th event in 2023, running from Thursday 29 June to Sunday 2 July and was attended by over 500 wine professionals and enthusiasts in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Centred on the theme of A Taste for the Future, the 10th international symposium covered topics ranging from the next frontiers in wine research moderated by Prof. Hans R. Schultz, a cool future for Pinot Noir led by Jasper Morris MW, and a special interview led by Susie Barrie MW and Peter Richards MW with one of Hollywood and Broadway’s most esteemed actors, John Malkovich.

Julian Gore-Booth, IMW executive director, said: “A huge thank you and congratulations to Caro Maurer MW, Alison Flemming MW and the whole team on bringing together such a compelling series of tastings and seminars, we’ve been delighted by the resoundingly positive feedback we’ve had over the four days.

“The quality of insight and expertise on show has reinforced the international symposium’s status as the flagship event in the world of wine. Thanks also to our hosts the Deutsches Weininstitut (DWI), the city of Wiesbaden, the Federal State of Hesse and to all our sponsors who have helped deliver a truly memorable event.”

Gore-Booth continued: “I’m so pleased to announce Adelaide as the host region for the 11th IMW international symposium. Australia, and Adelaide in particular, is at the forefront of so much innovation in the wine world so it is a natural destination for the next symposium. This will be an event you won’t want to miss.”

With the event in Wiesbaden wrapped up, the IMW now turns its attention to Adelaide, as the organisation begins planning the programme of activity for the 11th international symposium in 2026.

Dr Martin Cole, CEO of Wine Australia said: “We’re thrilled that the IMW symposium is coming to Adelaide in 2026 and look forward to showcasing Australia’s world-class wines and wine regions. It’s such a fantastic opportunity to bring leaders in wine together and share our passion for Australia’s diverse and exciting wine scene.”

Adelaide was due to host the conference in 2022, however, it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The South Australian government is helping to fund the event, with the support of Wine Australia, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, the Australian Grape and Wine, the Australian Wine Research Institute, the University of Adelaide, and the Adelaide Convention Bureau.







