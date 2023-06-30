Berry Bros. & Rudd hosts producer forum to mark 325th anniversary

By James Bayley

Berry Bros. & Rudd, the UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, held its first-ever global producer forum, ‘Our Future is Now’ at London’s BAFTA yesterday (29 July), as part of celebrations to mark its 325th year.

The forum brought together 60 wine producers from eight countries to share and discuss sustainability innovations in the industry, from historic estates such as Ch. Lafite-Rothschild to smaller, innovative wineries such as Weingut Eva Fricke.

The roundtable debate was chaired by wine communicator and Bordeaux expert Jane Anson: “The knowledge in the room was truly awesome,” Anson said.

“Hats off to Berry Bros. & Rudd for bringing such exceptional experts and producers together in one place to debate and discuss issues of importance that need to be tabled today to secure the sustainable future of the wine industry. I am sure I speak for everyone in the room today when I say that not only did I learn a lot but I was really inspired by the passion and level of engagement,” Anson added.

Lizzy Rudd, chair of Berry Bros. & Rudd and the third generation of Rudd's to be part of the business, commented: “As a merchant, we are in the unique position to bring people in our industry together. We have used the opportunity of our 325th anniversary celebration to host this forum in order for producers to share philosophies and practices that work in tandem with nature and reduce carbon emissions across our industry.

“We heard fascinating conversations embracing the challenges we all face, and we look forward to future collaborations to ensure that collectively, the industry is resilient for generations to come and playing its part in sustaining our planet.”

The discussions were divided into three distinct categories: viticulture and ecology; the sustainable future of glass; and waste and circularity in the winery. Notable speakers included: Eric Kohler, Château Lafite-Rothschild on preparing the vineyard for climate change; Dave Dalton, CEO of British Glass on packaging and Arnaud Frederic and Jean Phillipe Ricard; and Château Montrose on carbon capture and circularity.







