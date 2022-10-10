VDP announces Masters of Wine as its new official partner

By James Bayley

The VDP, home to nearly 200 of Germany’s best winegrowers, and IMW (Institute of Masters of Wine) have long been associated with one another, expanding and enriching the network on both sides.

However, the partnership has now been made ‘official’, aimed at further strengthening the perception and reputation of German wine, especially through the engagement of international wine ambassadors – the Masters of Wine.

Sarah Harrison, IMW head of study programme and development, said: “Over the last year alone, the VDP has hosted a trade tasting, an introductory course, and co-organised a stage two student seminar. We are pleased to officially welcome the VDP to our international supporter community and look forward to our partnership continuing for many years.”

Theresa Olkus, VDP MD, added: “For many years, we have maintained a special relationship and appreciation for each other’s work. The IMW’s global network is unique in the world. We are delighted to now acknowledge all of our joint activities in an official partnership.”





What started over 65 years ago as an exam for the UK wine trade is now a globally recognised title collectively held by an international network of Masters of Wine. Today, there are 415 Masters of Wine (MWs) in over 30 countries, each contributing to the global wine community.





