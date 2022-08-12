Subscriber login Close [x]
2022 MW exam questions and wines revealed

By James Bayley
Published:  12 August, 2022

The Institute of Masters of Wine has published details of its 2022 MW exam, including the list of wines for the practical (tasting) part of the exam.

Between 26 to 29 July, 103 students sat the theory and practical exams (the second stage of the MW study programme) in Adelaide, London and Napa.

Over four days, students had three sets of 12-wine blind practical papers and five theory papers on the subjects of viticulture: vinification and pre-bottling procedures, handling of wines, the business of wine, and contemporary issues.

Those who successfully pass the stage two theory and practical exams will progress to stage three, the research paper and final stage of the MW study programme.

The assessment, representing the pinnacle of wine expertise in the world for almost 70 years, begins with a one-day exam comprising a 12-strong blind wine tasting exam in the morning and a theory exam in the afternoon. 

This year, eighty-six students sat the stage one assessment on 25 July. Students can only progress to stage two of the MW study programme by successfully passing this assessment.

Today, there are 418 Masters of Wine working in 30 countries. The membership encompasses winemakers, sommeliers, buyers, journalists, shippers, consultants, viticulturalists, academics, educators and more.

Below is a list of the wines used in the second part of the 2022 MW practical examination:

Chinon Cuvée Terroir, Charles Joguet, 2019. Loire Valley, France. (13.5%)

Cabernet Sauvignon, Double Diamond, Schrader Cellars, 2018. Oakville, Napa Valley, USA. (14.5%)

Merlot, Vino de Eyzaguirre, 2019. Colchagua Valley, Chile. (13%)

Château Larrivet Haut-Brion, 2018. Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France. (14%)

Chianti Classico ‘Brolio’, Barone Ricasoli, 2017. Tuscany, Italy. (13.5%)

Brunello di Montalcino, Montosoli, Altesino, 2015. Tuscany, Italy. (14.5%)

Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune, Domaine Frédéric Esmonin, 2019. Burgundy, France. (12.5%)

Clos Vougeot, Domaine Gros Frère & Soeur, 2017. Burgundy, France. (14%)

Malbec ‘Serie A’, Zuccardi, 2020. Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina. (13.9%)

Malbec Reserve Old Vine, Altocedro, 2018. Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina. (14.5%)

Zinfandel, Mother Clone Pedroncelli, 2019. Dry Creek Valley, USA. (15.5%)

Lytton Springs, Ridge Vineyards, 2019. Dry Creek Valley, USA. (14.6%)

Questions from the theory component of the MW exam can be found here.

 

