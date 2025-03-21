Milestone Wines adds sommelier Marcello Colletti to London team

By Hamish Graham

Lancashire–based importer Milestone Wines has added sommelier Marcello Colletti to its London on-trade team. The role will see Colletti head up restaurant sales within the M25.

Before his switch to on-trade sales, Colletti held senior sommelier roles at some of the UK’s top restaurants, including Manchester’s Michelin-starred Mana and London’s Nobu Hotel.

Colletti was also ranked 29th best sommelier in the UK in Sommelier Edit’s Top 100 Sommeliers 2024 and has been on the judging panel at the Sommelier Wine Awards. He holds the WSET diploma in wine and is a certified sommelier with the court of Master Sommeliers.

Miles Corish MW, MD of Milestone Wines and co-CEO of the Heritage Wine Company, sees the addition as a continuation of Milestone’s expanding ambitions in the south of England.

“With the recent purchase of Reading-based Milton Sandford Wines, this appointment is part of a strategic move that aims to bolster our activities in the south.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcello on board as he brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge and contacts. His reputation and thorough understanding of the on-trade will help us introduce our expanding portfolio of wines to a wider range of customers in the south,” he commented.

The appeal of the Milestone project for Colletti was enough to entice the sommelier into a different part of the wine trade.

He said: “I had been considering a move into on-trade sales for a while, but I hadn’t found a company that shared my passion and values for wine – hence when I found out about the opportunity to join their team, I jumped at the chance.

“I am delighted to make the move from sommelier to the on-trade and look forward to speaking with friends and new contacts.”









