Latimer appoints ex-somm Caroline Brangé to head up sales

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 April, 2021

Latimer Vintners has appointed ex-sommelier Caroline Brangé to head up its on and off-trade sales, working closely with London’s hospitality establishments as they prepare to re-open their doors.

Brangé brings 10 years’ experience in the London wine trade, from head sommelier at 28-50 Maddox Street to leading the London on-trade team for Armit Wines. 

“We are delighted to welcome someone as talented and experienced as Caroline to the team,” said Michael Stobbs, MD of Latimer Vintners. 

“We have long felt that we wanted to develop an on and off-trade arm of the business and believe that Caroline is perfectly suited to developing this sector for Latimer,” he said.

The re-opening of the hospitality sector was “a great opportunity” to build strong relationships with new and existing businesses, which were likely to see “significant growth” over the next few years, he added. 

Brangé said: “I am thrilled to be joining Latimer Vintners; a business that has established an impressive and growing portfolio of agency partners. I look forward to introducing the on and off-trade to some exciting new producers alongside the more established and well-known Domaines in Latimer’s portfolio.” 

Launched by Stobbs and James Pymont in 2013, who collectively have over thirty years of experience in the industry, Latimer Vintners specialises in French wines, focusing on Bordeaux, Burgundy, the Rhône Valley and Champagne. 

It is backed by a group of high-profile investors and wine collectors including Lord Rose of Monewden, Lord Davies of Abersoch, Sean Gates (founder of Gates and Partners & Gates Aviation), Robert Cooney, Chris Harding and William Winget.

