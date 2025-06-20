World Class GB 2025 crown for Connaught’s Emanuele Mensah

By Clinton Cawood

After a final spanning multiple rounds across three days in Scotland, the top spot in this year’s World Class GB competition has gone to Emanuele Mensah of The Connaught Bar in London, who will go on to represent Great Britain in the World Class global finals in Toronto in September.

The GB finals of Diageo’s global bartender competition saw 10 bartenders from around the country compete in a series of challenges across the three days. The first of these, The Art Of Process, required finalists to create two original Tanqueray No.Ten cocktails using techniques from the past reimagined for the modern bar, such as fat washing or carbonation. The second, The Blend of Eras, focused on storytelling and innovation through the reimagining of a folklore or cultural tale as a Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktail, as well as the creation of an accompanying in-bar experience. For the ultimate challenge, The Mystery Mix, finalists were paired up and each given a retro classic cocktail as the theme for a pop up bar.

“It's a personal challenge, about challenging my fears and being able to bring out all the hard work I’ve done in the months before to complete that journey,” said Mensah, who has competed in the past three years of World Class. “Today, all that hard work paid off, and I have the chance to represent GB in Canada.”

The competition was judged by Monica Berg of Tayēr + Elementary in London, Sandrae Lawrence of Cocktail Lovers, Simone Caporale of Sips in Barcelona, Iain Mcpherson of Panda & Sons in Edinburgh, and 2024 World Class GB winner Danilo Frigulti.

“Every year, the competition raises the bar and showcases the exceptional talent of Britain’s top bartenders, and this year was no different,” said Jo Last, Diageo GB’s advocacy manager. “Emanuele delivered across every round – from concept to execution.”

In addition to Mensah’s win, two other awards were announced on the night. This year’s Bartender’s Bartender, as voted by the ten finalists, was Matt Smith of The Brain Jar in Hull. The People’s Choice award, voted on by attendees to the final during the final Mystery Mix round, went to Chelsie Bailey of Stonegate and Sean Cavanagh of Hey Paul in Edinburgh.

Mensah’s prize includes a year-long creative partnership with Diageo GB, a year’s Soho House membership, and representation by Global Bartending over the next two years – in addition to a trip to the global final of World Class in Toronto between 27 September and 5 October this year.







