UK winner of Bacardí cocktail competition revealed

By Mathew Lyons

Scottish bartender Nicole Sykes won the Bacardí Legacy Cocktail Competition at an event in London last night.

Sykes, who works at London’s Satan’s Whisker, took the crown with her ‘Ladder’ cocktail, which includes crème de pêche, honey water, grapefruit juice, orange blossom water and soda water – as well as Bacardí Carta Blanca rum.

She has previously worked at Lyaness in London and Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms and The Voyage of Buck.

Sykes said: “Taking part in Bacardí Legacy has long been an ambition of mine and so to be chosen to represent the UK at this year’s global final feels surreal.

“The standard was set so high by my fellow finalists who are all so accomplished in their own right. I feel grateful that we’ve had the chance to get to know one another as individuals and learn from each other.

“I’m so excited to see what the next phase of the competition brings and to take ‘Ladder’ to a global stage.”

The runner’s up in the UK final were William Campbell-Rowntree from Artesian in London; Matthew Galloway from Edinburgh’s Tigerlily; Ed Belshaw at Nottingham’s World Service; and Alex Godfrey from The Milk Thistle in Bristol.

Metinee Kongsrivilai, UK brand ambassador for Bacardí, said: “As always, the standard at this stage of the competition is incredible high, but Nicole surpassed all expectations with her inventive and original cocktail recipe.

“We’re thrilled to be taking Nicole to Miami where we are sure she will do the UK proud. We also want to congratulate the other finalists for making it to the UK final and warmly welcome them to our Gran Familia de Bacardí.”

Last year’s UK winner, Chelsie Bailey, made it through to the final eight of the global competition.

The Bacardí Legacy Cocktail Competition is now in its 12th year.