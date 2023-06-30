Subscriber login Close [x]
Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino welcomes three new members

By James Bayley
Published:  30 June, 2023

The Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino (GOCV), has announced the three newest additions to its ranks. The three new Caballeros were selected for their efforts in promoting Spanish wines to UK audiences and were inaugurated into the organisation at the 38th annual Investiture Dinner at the Landmark London Hotel on 29 June.

GOCV, was established in 1985 to celebrate the achievements of those who have helped to raise the profile and increase the market share of Spanish wines in the UK. The GOCV comprises wine-industry professionals from producers, importers and exporters and merchants to journalists, educators and broadcasters from Spain and the UK.

New members are selected each year to join the organisation via a secret ballot of its existing members.

This year’s new Caballeros were revealed to be Jo Ahearne MW, an experienced winemaker, consultant and buyer who specialises in Spanish wines; Ferran Centelles, previous head sommelier at El Bulli, now a writer and researcher working with the elBullifoundation and with Jancis Robinson; and Jesús de Madrazo Mateo, a fifth-generation winemaker and previous technical director at the influential Viñedos del Contino group and the founder and winemaker of Jesus Madrazo Wines.

More than 220 wine-industry professionals were present for the ceremony, with speeches given by the head of the Spanish Economic & Commercial Office, Álvaro Nadal, and director general of ICEX, Elisa Carbonell.

Guests were treated to a food menu from executive chef Gary Klaner, as well as an enviable list of Spanish wines selected for the occasion by members of the GOCV.



