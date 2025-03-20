Subscriber login Close [x]
Spain to focus on ‘hot topics’ for London and Manchester tastings

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  20 March, 2025

The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting 2025 has rolled out its programme of trend-focused guided and self-pour tastings ahead of next month’s events.

At the London tasting (1 April at Illuminate in the Science Museum), a roster of Spanish experts, including Sarah Jane Evans MW, Beth Willard and Spanish sommelier Manu Jiménez, will be on hand to highlight ‘Spain’s Mountain Wines’, ‘New Trends’ and ‘Rare Varietals’, respectively.

There will also be further focuses on Garnacha and Cava de Guarda Superior as “categories to watch”, while the Grand Gold top 17 wines from the Wines from Spain Awards, as judged by an independent international panel, will be available to taste for the first time.

Meanwhile, at the Manchester tasting (28 April at The Fountain House), the “hot topics” theme continues, with some 160 wines to be presented in themed flights such as ‘Classic Spain’ and ‘Off the beaten track’, with a Cava flight and easy drinking ‘Aperitivo’ styles also featuring.

Aside from these focuses, there will also be much to draw attendees, with the bigger London event to showcase wines from 250 bodegas, covering 59 of Spain’s DOs, with 43 importers and exporters of Spanish wine in attendance.

In keeping with the trend at tastings today, Wines from Spain is also offering an interactive digital platform to allow visitors to plan their visit in a paperless fashion and create their own tailored and downloadable catalogue.

For more information and to register for either of the tastings, click here.



