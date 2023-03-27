Alliance Wine to run for The Drinks Trust in Edinburgh Marathon

By James Bayley

Established in Scotland 39 years ago, Alliance Wine is an importer of over 200 producers from 21 countries to the UK on-trade and independent sector.

With two MW’s in their ranks, the Alliance Wine team will now try and master the Edinburgh Marathon on May 28, in support of The Drinks Trust to help raise funds to continue to provide care for drinks hospitality staff.

Fergal Tynan, CEO of Alliance Wine, said, “The work that The Drinks Trust does for the hospitality industry is increasingly vital in the current climate. With all the pressures that we are seeing the support they provide, not only financially, but also for mental health and training is to be applauded. We should all try to support the charity as much as we can. This is why we have not only partnered with The Drinks Trust to show them our support, but are starting to undertake activities to help them raise funds.

“We have quite a few committed runners at Alliance and we’ve had a really positive response to the idea of running a marathon. Given our Scottish roots, the Edinburgh marathon this May seemed very appropriate. Being sponsored to do it to help The Drinks Trust in its work and aims was a natural consequence.”

Ned Llewellyn, off trade sales director, said, “I am no runner, but have decided to break the habit of a lifetime and sign up to do the half-marathon. I am thrilled the business has such a large group of runners enthusiastic to participate. All the visibility and sponsorship that we can give to the causes and aims of The Drinks Trust is great as it goes to help those members of the trade that need the most help.

“This kind of activity is also something that Alliance feels strongly about and folds into the company’s overarching sustainability strategy to ensure that people are looked after as much as the planet.”

Alliance Wine’s runners are said to come from a variety of backgrounds and levels of experience and all have their own unique stories about their running, which can be seen on the company’s campaign page here.

To make a donation to the cause click here.





