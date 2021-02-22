Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Brampton resigns as TWE European MD

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 February, 2021

Michelle Brampton has resigned from her role as MD of Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Brampton will depart the company at the end of June this year. The news follows CEO Tim Ford announcing a restructure last week.

A TWE spokesperson said: “Michelle Brampton, MD EMEA, has decided to leave TWE at the end of this fiscal year after 19 years with the business. Michelle joined the business in 2002 and during her time with the company has built an impressive career taking up roles across different disciplines, including nearly three years as MD of the EMEA region. Michelle is recognised as a passionate voice and advocate within the wine industry and TWE has been fortunate to have her as a member of the team.”

The restructure, which was announced alongside TWE’s half year results 17 February, will see the business move from a regional model split into four regions – EMEA, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the Americas, to a divisional model from 1 July this year.  

These three new divisions will see Penfolds become a separate stand-alone entity (including Max’s and Koonunga Hill) in the TWE portfolio, alongside Treasury Premium Brands (Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Wynn’s) and Treasury Americas (Sterling, Beringer).

For the first half of FY21 (July to December 2020), YOY profits slumped from $211.4m to $120.9m as the pandemic impacted sales of luxury wine worldwide – though there was some recovery compared to the previous half year results.

Brampton was appointed to her current role at TWE in November 2018, after 17 years at the company. 

She joined joined the board of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association in May 2019. 

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95