Brampton resigns as TWE European MD

By Lisa Riley

Michelle Brampton has resigned from her role as MD of Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Brampton will depart the company at the end of June this year. The news follows CEO Tim Ford announcing a restructure last week.

A TWE spokesperson said: “Michelle Brampton, MD EMEA, has decided to leave TWE at the end of this fiscal year after 19 years with the business. Michelle joined the business in 2002 and during her time with the company has built an impressive career taking up roles across different disciplines, including nearly three years as MD of the EMEA region. Michelle is recognised as a passionate voice and advocate within the wine industry and TWE has been fortunate to have her as a member of the team.”

The restructure, which was announced alongside TWE’s half year results 17 February, will see the business move from a regional model split into four regions – EMEA, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the Americas, to a divisional model from 1 July this year.

These three new divisions will see Penfolds become a separate stand-alone entity (including Max’s and Koonunga Hill) in the TWE portfolio, alongside Treasury Premium Brands (Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Wynn’s) and Treasury Americas (Sterling, Beringer).

For the first half of FY21 (July to December 2020), YOY profits slumped from $211.4m to $120.9m as the pandemic impacted sales of luxury wine worldwide – though there was some recovery compared to the previous half year results.

Brampton was appointed to her current role at TWE in November 2018, after 17 years at the company.

She joined joined the board of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association in May 2019.