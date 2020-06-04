TWE partners with Deliveroo to launch Wolf Blass sampling campaign

By Lisa Riley

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has joined forces with Deliveroo to launch a Wolf Blass sampling campaign.

Launched to enhance at-home occasions, the Australian wine brand has allocated up to 20,000 187ml complimentary bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay to go with meals delivered via Deliveroo.

Between 8–22 June, eligible customers within radius of Deliveroo sites in London and Manchester can opt in to receive a free wine sample alongside any order from a Deliveroo Editions restaurant.

A pamphlet will also accompany the wine, communicating the wider Wolf Blass range and showcasing further food and wine pairing recommendations.

The partnership would enable recipients to “become wine connoisseurs in the comfort of their own homes”, said Ben Blake, head of marketing for EMEA at TWE.

“Consumers want to recreate quality experiences they enjoy in restaurants in the home – this partnership enables customers to order from their favourite delivery company and make their eating-in occasion all the more special, pairing quality wines with their meal of choice,” he said.

Roxy Rochford, commercial manager at Deliveroo Editions said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Treasury Wine Estates to distribute up to 20,000 free wine samples to eligible Deliveroo customers in June.

“Our Deliveroo Editions sites in London and Manchester host a wide range of cuisine choices, from sushi to pizza, providing the perfect opportunity for customers to pair their delicious meal to a glass of red or white.”

The offer is available from Deliveroo Editions sites in London (Whitechapel, Crouch End, Battersea York Road, Bermondsey and Blackwall) and Manchester (Salford).

Last month, Majestic Wine and Deliveroo put the pedal to the metal to accelerate their UK partnership and cater for the lockdown generation.

Under the expansion, 30 new Majestic sites were added, enabling consumers to order wine via the Deliveroo app from a total of 80 sites across the UK.