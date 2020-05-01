Wine Australia improves educational programme

By Lisa Riley

Wine Australia has improved its Australian Wine Discovered (AWD) educational programme with all modules and materials refreshed and three new modules added.

The updated programme, which is free to use, features 25 topics including the new trio - Adelaide Hills, Clare Valley and Langhorne Creek, all available online now with additional resources, updated commentary and advanced notes.

The refresh followed “overwhelmingly positive feedback” on the quality of the programme since its launch last year, said Andreas Clark, CEO, Wine Australia.

“It’s an invaluable education tool that can be easily adapted to suit the needs of so many people in the wine community and those interested in learning more about Australian wine, he said, adding as an online resource, the programme was “perfect to help sharpen your knowledge and discover what makes Australian wine unique from the comfort of your own home”.

Since inception, the programme has been downloaded over 23,000 times by globally, with almost a fifth of the downloads having been this year, likely due to people brushing up on their knowledge as they spend more time at home, said Wine Australia.

Suitable for beginner to advanced levels, the programme comprises Australian varieties, regions and topical themes including the most downloaded programme, ‘Foundations of Australian wine’, as well as trending focus areas such as ‘Organic and Biodynamic wine’ and ‘Aged Australian wines’.





