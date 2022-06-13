Subscriber login Close [x]
Treasury bags new format extension as conversation around alt packaging grows

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  13 June, 2022

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has added a new bag-in-box (BiB) release to its high performing 19 Crimes portfolio, with the launch of its Revolutionary Rosé now available.

The launch comes at a time when alternative formats are at the forefront of conversations around sustainable packaging within the industry – a topic which took centre stage at last week’s London Wine Fair (LWF), where numerous alt-packaging launches were on show.

TWE is now extending its line in to the 1.5l bag in box (BiB) format for its rosé, for the “all-important” summer season.

“Since the launch of 19 Crimes Red Wine 1.5l BiB last year, the brand has added £35.9m to the category, generating a value increase of +45.8% and growth in volume of +48.3% versus the previous year,” Ben Blake, head of marketing EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, said. “Extending Revolutionary Rosé to bag in box was therefore an easy decision; offering consumers one of the strongest performing summer wine styles in an increasingly desired format that is sustainable and complements a wide variety of summer drinking occasions, given the volume and six week shelf life. We expect this new product to recruit more millennial consumers and encourage repeat purchase of this much-loved brand.”

Recognised as one of the top millennial wine brands in the UK (Nielsen Scantrack), 19 Crimes is particularly successful in the 18-35 age category and made waves when it was launched several years ago with its augmented reality labels.

Several of the most prominent launches at last week’s LWF made their splash via alternative packaging. This includes Hatch Mansfield’s new range of canned wines from Argentina and the Philip Schofield-backed When in Rome portfolio, which now includes a 'bag-in-bottle' format, made from recycled carboard and a bag insert, which together, weighs just 83g when empty.

“According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, all sectors need to hit a minimum 43% reduction in CO2 emissions this decade in order to limit global warming to 1.5C,” Oliver Lea, CEO of The BIB Wine Company and founding member of the Wine Traders For Alternative Formats (WTAF), said at LWF.

“Making 43% cuts in wine isn’t possible without reducing our reliance on single use glass bottles... 750 million kilos of CO2 could be saved a year by using alternative formats alone, including boxes, pouches, cans, kegs, paper bottles and returnable glass bottles. That’s the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road, so it’s a significant volume of greenhouse gas emissions used in this country. The best thing for a wine consumer to do in order to limit CO2 emissions is to buy alternative formats.”





