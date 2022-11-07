Alternative formats group publishes open letter to government

By Harpers Editorial

A group which advocates for the rapid use and adoption of alternative wine formats, has published an open letter from the industry to the government, calling for the introduction of consumer tax incentives for carbon-friendly alternative packaging.

WTAF (Wine Traders for Alternative Formats) published the letter this morning, calling for “real change in our industry and less reliance on heavy glass bottles”.

The manufacturing and recycling of glass bottles is wine’s biggest greenhouse gas contributor, the group contends. In order to minimise the carbon footprint of the wines consumers drink – and to make lasting sustainable change – WTAF is pushing forwards in its messaging that the industry needs to seek out wines in alternative packaging wherever possible.

Harpers includes the full letter, including the names of those who have added their support, below:







An open letter to the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Cartlidge MP

The manufacturing and recycling of glass bottles is wine’s biggest greenhouse gas contributor. In order to minimise the carbon footprint of the wines we drink, we need to seek out wines in alternative packaging wherever possible.

Switching from glass to alternative formats could save as much as 750,000,000 KgCO2e of emissions every year in the UK alone. This is the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road overnight, and equates to well over a third of the carbon footprint of wine consumed in the UK.

The IPCC’s (International Panel on Climate Change) recently found that without deep and meaningful emissions reductions across all sectors, it will not be possible to limit global warming to 1.5°C. In the scenarios they assessed, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 43% this decade.

We believe that like all other sectors, wine is duty bound to achieve this target as an absolute minimum. This will not be possible without reducing our reliance on traditional glass bottles. Viable alternative formats include boxed wine, canned wine, kegs, returnable glass bottles, paper bottles and pouches, all of which come with vastly reduced carbon footprints as well as a variety of other benefits. Crucially, there is little or no perceivable difference in quality between these formats and wine in glass bottles for wines drunk within a few months of purchase, as most are.

Wine Traders for Alternative Formats (WTAF) is an alliance of premium and innovative wine companies promoting quality wine in alternative formats. We support the WTAF mission to reduce our reliance on single-use glass bottles and back their call for the introduction of consumer tax incentives for carbon-friendly alternative packaging.







Signatories:

Oliver Lea - Managing Director, The BIB Wine Company

Jancis Robinson OBE MW

Hugh Johnson OBE

Aidy Smith - TV Presenter, Drinks Columnist for the Evening Standard

Aleesha Hansel - Wine Writer, Judge and Presenter/Broadcaster

Andrew Catchpole - Editor, Harpers Wine and Spirit

Ceri Parke - Owner, Cantina Goccia

Dom de Ville - Director of Sustainability and Social Impact, The Wine Society

Dr Jacopo Mazzeo - Wine Journalist, Photographer and Consultant

Emma and Andrew Nielsen - Co-Owners, Le Grappin

Helen McGinn - Author, Wine Writer, Presenter and Co-Chair International Wine Challenge

Helena Nicklin - Wine Writer, Broadcaster, Judge & Author

Jack Green - Co-Founder, Vinca Wine

Jane MacQuitty MBE - The Times Wine Critic

Jane Masters MW

Jo Gilbert - Deputy Editor, Harpers Wine and Spirit

Joanna Simon - Editor, Waitrose & Partners Drinks Magazine

Kirsty Tinkler - Director Weino BIB

Marieke Hammes - Sustainability and Operations Manager, Canned Wine

Marta Juega PhD - Winemaker and Sustainability Manager, Alliance Wine

Muriel Chatel - Managing Director, Sustainable Wine Solutions

Neil Walker - CEO, The English Vine

Nick Beck - Chief Commercial Officer, Kiss of Wine

Nik Darlington - Marketing Director, Graft Wine Company

Oli Purnell - Co-Founder, Copper Crew

Peter Richards MW - Writer and Broadcaster

Rich Hamblin - Founder and Owner, More Wine

Richard Bampfield MW

Richard Siddle - Editor, The Buyer

Rob Buckhaven - Wine Columnist for the Metro

Rob Malin - Founder & CEO, When in Rome Wine

Rose Murray Brown MW - Consultant and Wine Writer for The Scotsman

Rupert Joy - Wine and Sustainability Writer, Decanter Magazine

Simon Rollings - Managing Director, Canned Wine Co.

Susie Barrie MW - Writer and Broadcaster

Susy Atkins - Wine Columnist, @telegraph.co.uk and Delicious Magazine

Tamlyn Currin - Sustainability Editor and Wine Writer, JancisRobinson.com

Tobias Webb - Co-founder and Director, The Sustainable Wine Roundtable

Victoria Moore - Wine Editor for The Daily Telegraph

Will Lyons - Wine Columnist for The Sunday Times







