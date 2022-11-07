Alternative formats group publishes open letter to government

A group which advocates for the rapid use and adoption of alternative wine formats, has published an open letter from the industry to the government, calling for the introduction of consumer tax incentives for carbon-friendly alternative packaging.
WTAF (Wine Traders for Alternative Formats) published the letter this morning, calling for “real change in our industry and less reliance on heavy glass bottles”.
The manufacturing and recycling of glass bottles is wine’s biggest greenhouse gas contributor, the group contends. In order to minimise the carbon footprint of the wines consumers drink – and to make lasting sustainable change – WTAF is pushing forwards in its messaging that the industry needs to seek out wines in alternative packaging wherever possible.
Harpers includes the full letter, including the names of those who have added their support, below:
An open letter to the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Cartlidge MP
The manufacturing and recycling of glass bottles is wine’s biggest greenhouse gas contributor. In order to minimise the carbon footprint of the wines we drink, we need to seek out wines in alternative packaging wherever possible.
Switching from glass to alternative formats could save as much as 750,000,000 KgCO2e of emissions every year in the UK alone. This is the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road overnight, and equates to well over a third of the carbon footprint of wine consumed in the UK.
The IPCC’s (International Panel on Climate Change) recently found that without deep and meaningful emissions reductions across all sectors, it will not be possible to limit global warming to 1.5°C. In the scenarios they assessed, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 43% this decade.
We believe that like all other sectors, wine is duty bound to achieve this target as an absolute minimum. This will not be possible without reducing our reliance on traditional glass bottles. Viable alternative formats include boxed wine, canned wine, kegs, returnable glass bottles, paper bottles and pouches, all of which come with vastly reduced carbon footprints as well as a variety of other benefits. Crucially, there is little or no perceivable difference in quality between these formats and wine in glass bottles for wines drunk within a few months of purchase, as most are.
Wine Traders for Alternative Formats (WTAF) is an alliance of premium and innovative wine companies promoting quality wine in alternative formats. We support the WTAF mission to reduce our reliance on single-use glass bottles and back their call for the introduction of consumer tax incentives for carbon-friendly alternative packaging.
Signatories:
Oliver Lea - Managing Director, The BIB Wine Company
Jancis Robinson OBE MW
Hugh Johnson OBE
Aidy Smith - TV Presenter, Drinks Columnist for the Evening Standard
Aleesha Hansel - Wine Writer, Judge and Presenter/Broadcaster
Andrew Catchpole - Editor, Harpers Wine and Spirit
Ceri Parke - Owner, Cantina Goccia
Dom de Ville - Director of Sustainability and Social Impact, The Wine Society
Dr Jacopo Mazzeo - Wine Journalist, Photographer and Consultant
Emma and Andrew Nielsen - Co-Owners, Le Grappin
Helen McGinn - Author, Wine Writer, Presenter and Co-Chair International Wine Challenge
Helena Nicklin - Wine Writer, Broadcaster, Judge & Author
Jack Green - Co-Founder, Vinca Wine
Jane MacQuitty MBE - The Times Wine Critic
Jane Masters MW
Jo Gilbert - Deputy Editor, Harpers Wine and Spirit
Joanna Simon - Editor, Waitrose & Partners Drinks Magazine
Kirsty Tinkler - Director Weino BIB
Marieke Hammes - Sustainability and Operations Manager, Canned Wine
Marta Juega PhD - Winemaker and Sustainability Manager, Alliance Wine
Muriel Chatel - Managing Director, Sustainable Wine Solutions
Neil Walker - CEO, The English Vine
Nick Beck - Chief Commercial Officer, Kiss of Wine
Nik Darlington - Marketing Director, Graft Wine Company
Oli Purnell - Co-Founder, Copper Crew
Peter Richards MW - Writer and Broadcaster
Rich Hamblin - Founder and Owner, More Wine
Richard Bampfield MW
Richard Siddle - Editor, The Buyer
Rob Buckhaven - Wine Columnist for the Metro
Rob Malin - Founder & CEO, When in Rome Wine
Rose Murray Brown MW - Consultant and Wine Writer for The Scotsman
Rupert Joy - Wine and Sustainability Writer, Decanter Magazine
Simon Rollings - Managing Director, Canned Wine Co.
Susie Barrie MW - Writer and Broadcaster
Susy Atkins - Wine Columnist, @telegraph.co.uk and Delicious Magazine
Tamlyn Currin - Sustainability Editor and Wine Writer, JancisRobinson.com
Tobias Webb - Co-founder and Director, The Sustainable Wine Roundtable
Victoria Moore - Wine Editor for The Daily Telegraph
Will Lyons - Wine Columnist for The Sunday Times