Liberty Wines to distribute Jancis Robinson glassware

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  28 October, 2019

Liberty Wines has won exclusive UK trade rights to distribute Jancis Robinson MW’s glassware range.

The Jancis Robinson Collection of glassware is produced in Slovenia by British tableware designer Richard Brendon.

The range has a single wine-glass style, designed for use with white, red, sparkling, sweet or fortified wines. The other elements of the collection are a water glass and two styles of decanter.

Discussing the single wine-glass design, Robinson said: “I love white wine as much as red and have never understood why white wine glasses are routinely smaller than those designed for red wine.

“White wines can be just as complex, and just as deserving of what you might call aroma enhancement as reds. It just seems so obvious and sensible to have one single wine glass for all three colours of wine – especially when so many of us are short of storage space.”

The mouth-blown glass is is made from lead-free crystal and is will fit both domestic and commercial washing machines

The two decanter styles are designed for younger and older wines, with the former large enough to hold a magnum and with sufficient volume to comfortably swirl and aerate its wine. The latter, which has a 75cl capacity, enables the sediment to be decanted while minimising any possible oxidation. 

David Gleave MW, managing director of Liberty Wines, said: “We have been on the lookout for a glassware partner for a number of years. When Jancis Robinson’s collaboration with Richard Brendon came to fruition in 2018, we bought the glasses and were impressed with their style and simplicity.

“The concept of one glass for every wine appealed in theory and worked in practice. When Richard Brendon asked us if we’d be interested in distributing the glasses and decanters earlier this year, we quickly said yes and are proud to do so.” 

