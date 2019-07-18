North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our UK shareholders we are part owned by 2 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better value. We aim to deliver WOW through service
Salary: Flexible based on experience + Benefits
Based: Home
Region/Location: The whole of the UK (living location ideally in the South/Midlands)
Reporting to: Managing Director
Start Date: Q4 2019
Company Background
North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our UK shareholders we are part owned by 2 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better value. We aim to deliver WOW through service.
Due to rapid growth we are looking for a Head of UK Sales, responsible for a sales team and management of all National On Trade Accounts.
Job Description
To deliver sales and achieve the company’s gross profit targets, increase prominence and visibility of key shareholder & agency wines whilst working towards increasing North South Wines profile within the independent retailers & wholesalers in the On & Off trade sectors including National On Trade.
As Head of UK Sales you will manage the Independent On & Off Trade team (currently 4 BDMs). This will involve managing the team with; days in trade, performance reviews, target setting and ensuring the channel delivers the company budget and KPIs as a collective, as set by the Managing Director.
You will be solely responsible for all National On Trade Accounts. We are looking for someone with proven experience and results in this sector. The split between managing the team and direct selling should be 50:50, based on the current team size.
You and your team will seek out profitable sales opportunities within your own sales accounts and the total channel whilst also adding further growth to existing business. You will have full responsibility for the channel’s P&L, set within the company’s criteria and KPIs.
You will be an ambassador for the business, introducing NSW and its suppliers to new business clients. You will look for sustainable, viable and commercially rewarding prospects to expand our current customer base in this growing channel.
To succeed you will work closely with marketing, logistics, and in some cases brand owners, to drive the strategic direction of the portfolio and boost performance within the channel.
Whilst this role is home based you will be expected to become the eyes and ears for the channel and will need to work out how best to deliver this.
Roles & Responsibilities
Direct Sales
Team Management
Targets
Requirements and skills
Your commitment to the role
Please send your application including CV to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk