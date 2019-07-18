North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our UK shareholders we are part owned by 2 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better value. We aim to deliver WOW through service

Salary: Flexible based on experience + Benefits

Based: Home

Region/Location: The whole of the UK (living location ideally in the South/Midlands)

Reporting to: Managing Director

Start Date: Q4 2019

Company Background

Due to rapid growth we are looking for a Head of UK Sales, responsible for a sales team and management of all National On Trade Accounts.

Job Description

To deliver sales and achieve the company’s gross profit targets, increase prominence and visibility of key shareholder & agency wines whilst working towards increasing North South Wines profile within the independent retailers & wholesalers in the On & Off trade sectors including National On Trade.

As Head of UK Sales you will manage the Independent On & Off Trade team (currently 4 BDMs). This will involve managing the team with; days in trade, performance reviews, target setting and ensuring the channel delivers the company budget and KPIs as a collective, as set by the Managing Director.

You will be solely responsible for all National On Trade Accounts. We are looking for someone with proven experience and results in this sector. The split between managing the team and direct selling should be 50:50, based on the current team size.

You and your team will seek out profitable sales opportunities within your own sales accounts and the total channel whilst also adding further growth to existing business. You will have full responsibility for the channel’s P&L, set within the company’s criteria and KPIs.

You will be an ambassador for the business, introducing NSW and its suppliers to new business clients. You will look for sustainable, viable and commercially rewarding prospects to expand our current customer base in this growing channel.

To succeed you will work closely with marketing, logistics, and in some cases brand owners, to drive the strategic direction of the portfolio and boost performance within the channel.

Whilst this role is home based you will be expected to become the eyes and ears for the channel and will need to work out how best to deliver this.

Roles & Responsibilities

Direct Sales

Full account management and responsibility for developing and opening new business in the National On Trade sector

Team Management

Full P&L responsibility for the On Trade & Independent Off Trade

Full responsibility for the total team’s KPIs

Time in trade with the team. Minimum once every 6 weeks with each BDM This will include follow up on KPIs, quarterly reviews and monitoring of any other targets

Collation of quarterly reports to be prepared and sent to the Managing Director

Management of price list alongside Managing Director

Working alongside marketing to help with the direction of promotion planning and annual brand plans

Targets

Selling the North South Wines portfolio to the on and off trade within your given regions and in support of the full Independent team

Seek new business opportunities for North South Wines in existing and new prospect accounts within the given territory – at least 30% of the role to be spent developing new business

Attending customer tastings and where appropriate sales trips abroad

Manage sales to annually agreed budgets, TO£, GP£ and brand distribution targets

Manage sales of specific brands/products to annually agreed targets

Manage expenses to budget and submit monthly

From time to time you will be called to board meetings to present on the channel and development

Requirements and skills

Ability to prioritise and manage a multifaceted role

Experience of selling to both on and off trade accounts

Good knowledge of wine, WSET diploma preferred

Proven experience in managing a sales team

Excellent communication skills

IT proficient to include Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point

Ability to work under pressure and drive results

Ability to manage a P&L

Ability to motivate and incentivise staff

Proven track record of closing deals successfully

Customer focussed approach with a positive, can do attitude

Your commitment to the role

· I make things happen

· I have boundless energy

· I deliver WOW through service

· I have a collaborative pitch in attitude

· I like to work in a positive team environment

· I am a good communicator

· I am adventurous and creative

· I learn from my mistakes, own up to them and do things better next time

· I am passionate, optimistic and determined

· I have fun at work

Please send your application including CV to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk