North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager
Published: 24 June, 2019
We are looking to recruit a Logistics and Forecasting Manager who is responsible for delivering operational excellence. Ensuring NSW delivers to its customers on time and in full whilst optimising stock levels.
Location: Office based; West Drayton
Reports to: Finance and Operations Director
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Company Background
North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our UK shareholders we are part owned by 2 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better value. We aim to deliver WOW through service.
Responsibilities
- Proactively manage stock levels minimise out of stocks and over stocks
- Delivering industry leading customer service ensuring all orders are delivered on time and in full (OTIF)
- Develop and maintain excellent relationships with our suppliers; wineries, carriers, bottlers & warehousing
- Report and monitor performance using a range of KPI’s
- Ensure all processes are compliant to HMRC requirements
- Continuous improve supply chain processes focusing on service and value
- Identify slow moving stock quickly and recommend actions to clear any excess
- Manage stock forecasting for promotional activity
- Manage end to end process of orders including; purchase order creation, supplier confirmation, delivery to specified destination and approve invoices
- Optimise load requirements and adhere to supplier pallet configurations
- Work with the Buying Director regarding new product launches and vintages to ensure lead times are built into the forecast
- Preparation of forecasts for suppliers when requested and manage of reserves and allocations
- Communication with internal stakeholders to ensure that all information on products, stock holding, and suppliers is correct and up to date
- Responsible for Health and Safety policy and compliance
- Assist with office management
Skills and Experience
- Logistics management experience, preferably in a multi-functional responsibility role
- Excellent customer service
- High level of commercial acumen
- Excellent IT skills including advanced excel
- Able to challenge accepted norms and practices and facilitate innovative solutions to problems.
- Highly developed people skills, strong communicator at all levels
- Strong organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise long term projects whilst meeting short term demands
- Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills
- Able to work under pressure and to agreed deadlines
- WSET qualifications an advantage
Your Commitment to the role
- I make things happen
- I have boundless energy
- I deliver WOW through service
- I have a collaborative pitch in attitude
- I like to work in a positive team environment
- I am a good communicator
- I am adventurous and creative
- I learn from my mistakes, own up to them and do things better next time
- I am passionate, optimistic and determined
- I have fun at work
Stakeholders
- NSW Managing Director
- NSW Buying and Marketing Director
- NSW Finance and Operations Director
- NSW Wineries
- NSW Customers
Salary and Benefits
- The role will be paid a salary commensurate with experience
- 25 days holiday
- Health Insurance
- Stakeholder Pension Scheme
- Bonus Scheme
If you would like to apply for this position or enquire for more details, please send your CV or get in touch with NSW by clicking HERE
