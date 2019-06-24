Subscriber login Close [x]
    North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

    Published:  24 June, 2019

    We are looking to recruit a Logistics and Forecasting Manager who is responsible for delivering operational excellence.  Ensuring NSW delivers to its customers on time and in full whilst optimising stock levels.  

    Location: Office based; West Drayton

    Reports to: Finance and Operations Director

    Salary: Commensurate with experience

    Company Background

    North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our UK shareholders we are part owned by 2 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better value. We aim to deliver WOW through service.

    We are looking to recruit a Logistics and Forecasting Manager who is responsible for delivering operational excellence.  Ensuring NSW delivers to its customers on time and in full whilst optimising stock levels.  

    Responsibilities

    • Proactively manage stock levels minimise out of stocks and over stocks
    • Delivering industry leading customer service ensuring all orders are delivered on time and in full (OTIF)
    • Develop and maintain excellent relationships with our suppliers; wineries, carriers, bottlers & warehousing
    • Report and monitor performance using a range of KPI’s
    • Ensure all processes are compliant to HMRC requirements
    • Continuous improve supply chain processes focusing on service and value
    • Identify slow moving stock quickly and recommend actions to clear any excess
    • Manage stock forecasting for promotional activity
    • Manage end to end process of orders including; purchase order creation, supplier confirmation, delivery to specified destination and approve invoices
    • Optimise load requirements and adhere to supplier pallet configurations
    • Work with the Buying Director regarding new product launches and vintages to ensure lead times are built into the forecast
    • Preparation of forecasts for suppliers when requested and manage of reserves and allocations
    • Communication with internal stakeholders to ensure that all information on products, stock holding, and suppliers is correct and up to date
    • Responsible for Health and Safety policy and compliance
    • Assist with office management

    Skills and Experience

    • Logistics management experience, preferably in a multi-functional responsibility role
    • Excellent customer service
    • High level of commercial acumen
    • Excellent IT skills including advanced excel
    • Able to challenge accepted norms and practices and facilitate innovative solutions to problems.
    • Highly developed people skills, strong communicator at all levels
    • Strong organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise long term projects whilst meeting short term demands
    • Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills
    • Able to work under pressure and to agreed deadlines
    • WSET qualifications an advantage

    Your Commitment to the role

    • I make things happen
    • I have boundless energy
    • I deliver WOW through service
    • I have a collaborative pitch in attitude
    • I like to work in a positive team environment
    • I am a good communicator
    • I am adventurous and creative
    • I learn from my mistakes, own up to them and do things better next time
    • I am passionate, optimistic and determined
    • I have fun at work

    Stakeholders

    • NSW Managing Director
    • NSW Buying and Marketing Director
    • NSW Finance and Operations Director
    • NSW Wineries
    • NSW Customers

    Salary and Benefits

    • The role will be paid a salary commensurate with experience
    • 25 days holiday
    • Health Insurance
    • Stakeholder Pension Scheme
    • Bonus Scheme

    If you would like to apply for this position or enquire for more details, please send your CV or get in touch with NSW by clicking HERE

    North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

