North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

We are looking to recruit a Logistics and Forecasting Manager who is responsible for delivering operational excellence. Ensuring NSW delivers to its customers on time and in full whilst optimising stock levels.

Location: Office based; West Drayton

Reports to: Finance and Operations Director

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Company Background

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our UK shareholders we are part owned by 2 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better value. We aim to deliver WOW through service.

Responsibilities

Proactively manage stock levels minimise out of stocks and over stocks

Delivering industry leading customer service ensuring all orders are delivered on time and in full (OTIF)

Develop and maintain excellent relationships with our suppliers; wineries, carriers, bottlers & warehousing

Report and monitor performance using a range of KPI’s

Ensure all processes are compliant to HMRC requirements

Continuous improve supply chain processes focusing on service and value

Identify slow moving stock quickly and recommend actions to clear any excess

Manage stock forecasting for promotional activity

Manage end to end process of orders including; purchase order creation, supplier confirmation, delivery to specified destination and approve invoices

Optimise load requirements and adhere to supplier pallet configurations

Work with the Buying Director regarding new product launches and vintages to ensure lead times are built into the forecast

Preparation of forecasts for suppliers when requested and manage of reserves and allocations

Communication with internal stakeholders to ensure that all information on products, stock holding, and suppliers is correct and up to date

Responsible for Health and Safety policy and compliance

Assist with office management

Skills and Experience

Logistics management experience, preferably in a multi-functional responsibility role

Excellent customer service

High level of commercial acumen

Excellent IT skills including advanced excel

Able to challenge accepted norms and practices and facilitate innovative solutions to problems.

Highly developed people skills, strong communicator at all levels

Strong organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise long term projects whilst meeting short term demands

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Able to work under pressure and to agreed deadlines

WSET qualifications an advantage

Your Commitment to the role

I make things happen

I have boundless energy

I deliver WOW through service

I have a collaborative pitch in attitude

I like to work in a positive team environment

I am a good communicator

I am adventurous and creative

I learn from my mistakes, own up to them and do things better next time

I am passionate, optimistic and determined

I have fun at work

Stakeholders

NSW Managing Director

NSW Buying and Marketing Director

NSW Finance and Operations Director

NSW Wineries

NSW Customers

Salary and Benefits

The role will be paid a salary commensurate with experience

25 days holiday

Health Insurance

Stakeholder Pension Scheme

Bonus Scheme

If you would like to apply for this position or enquire for more details, please send your CV or get in touch with NSW by clicking HERE