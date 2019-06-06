Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Waddesdon Wine imports and markets the wines for the Rothschild chateaux and brands. These winery businesses broadly split into three branches:

Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, with wineries in Bordeaux and Chile including Mouton Cadet, Pays d’Oc range, Escudo Rojo and Mas Andes. Chateaux wines include Mouton Rothschild, Clerc Milon, d’Armailhac, Coutet and Opus One

Domaines Barons Rothschild (LAFITE) with wineries in Corbieres, Bordeaux, Chile, and Argentina. Chateaux wines include Lafite, Duhart Milon, l’Evangile and Rieussec

Baron Edmond de Rothschild, with wineries in Listrac-Medoc, Puisseguin St Emilion, Argentina, South Africa and New Zealand

Close relationships have also been developed with award winning organic rosé producer Leoube, Provence, as well as with Hundred Acre wines in Napa, California and Luce, Attems and Danzante from Frescobaldi in Italy. Waddesdon Wine is a small company with 4 full time sales order processing staff, 6 in sales, and a management accountant.

The Logistics and Forecasting Manager is an important role within our company.

They will have a range of products to replenish from our wineries in Bordeaux, Provence, Champagne, from Chile, Argentina, New Zealand, Napa, Italy and South Africa.

Movement of chateaux wines is pre-planned within specific times of the year and extra precautions are undertaken to ensure the smooth movement of the products from the chateaux.

Placing of our clients ex-cellar and FOB orders with our wineries, ensuring our clients wines are prepared in a timely manner, assisting with any queries within the process.

This is an operations role working from the Estate Yard, reporting to the Managing Director and Financial Controller

Outline

The Logistics and Forecasting Manager Demand Planner will manage all our wine portfolio inventory levels, creating a sales out forecast based upon historical data and expectations provided from the sales team. They will be responsible for the ordering, shipment (deep sea and by freight) the delivery from each supplier into our warehouses whether they be third party bonded warehouses or our own on site warehouse.

One of our major clients works with a Third party forecasting and warehouse provider. Liaising with this third party, anticipating increases in demand and ensuring available inventory without exceeding top level inventory limits.

Provide the mechanism for the warehouse manager to carry out 10 stock takes each year. Managing the process, requesting recounts, entering the data accurately and reporting the results internally.

Key Responsibilities

Maintaining product within set parameters

Full accountability for inventory stock holding, working within carefully agreed parameters

Responsible for ensuring duty payments are made swiftly and supplier invoices are reconciled.

Working to efficient forecasting to ensure full container orders are primarily used

Working closely with inbound Suppliers and winery logistic personnel

Planning of forward orders 4 -5 months in advance

Maintain excellent external relationships

Improving sourcing methods from suppliers

Processing orders on receipt swiftly with accuracy

Assisting our own clients who place orders ex-cellar and FOB

Key Relationships Internal:

Managing Director and Financial Controller

Sales Order processing team

Sales Team

Warehouse Manager

Key Relationships External:

Winery logistics personnel

Shippers and freight carriers

External warehousing managers

Clients ex-cellar ordering personnel

Experience, Skills and Knowledge

Essential:

End to end understanding of international logistics

Previous Forecasting Planning experience

Can demonstrate an understanding of forecasts, supply and demand

Preferred:

Previous experience in BWS supply chain

Experience of importing goods

Previous use of Sage

Proficiency in French will be an advantage in this role but not essential

previous Demand Planning experience

Educated to degree preferable

Location:

The Logistics and Forecasting Manager is a full time office based role, working from the Estate Yard Office, Queen St, Waddesdon, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP18 0JW.

Application closing date Friday 14th June 2019.

Applications to be sent to: application@waddesdon.org.uk