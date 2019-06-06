Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

    Published:  06 June, 2019

    Waddesdon Wine imports and markets the wines for the Rothschild chateaux and brands.  These winery businesses broadly split into three branches:

    • Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, with wineries in Bordeaux and Chile including Mouton Cadet, Pays d’Oc range, Escudo Rojo and Mas Andes.  Chateaux wines include Mouton Rothschild, Clerc Milon, d’Armailhac, Coutet and Opus One   
    • Domaines Barons Rothschild (LAFITE) with wineries in Corbieres, Bordeaux, Chile, and Argentina.  Chateaux wines include Lafite, Duhart Milon, l’Evangile and Rieussec
    • Baron Edmond de Rothschild, with wineries in Listrac-Medoc, Puisseguin St Emilion, Argentina, South Africa and New Zealand

    Close relationships have also been developed with award winning organic rosé producer Leoube, Provence, as well as with Hundred Acre wines in Napa, California and Luce, Attems and Danzante from Frescobaldi in Italy. Waddesdon Wine is a small company with 4 full time sales order processing staff, 6 in sales, and a management accountant.  

    The Logistics and Forecasting Manager is an important role within our company.           

    They will have a range of products to replenish from our wineries in Bordeaux, Provence, Champagne, from Chile, Argentina, New Zealand, Napa, Italy  and South Africa.

    Movement of chateaux wines is pre-planned within specific times of the year and extra precautions are undertaken to ensure the smooth movement of the products from the chateaux. 

    Placing of our clients ex-cellar and FOB orders with our wineries, ensuring our clients wines are prepared in a timely manner, assisting with any queries within the process.  

    This is an operations role working from the Estate Yard, reporting to the Managing Director and Financial Controller

    Outline
    The Logistics and Forecasting Manager Demand Planner will manage all our wine portfolio inventory levels, creating a sales out forecast based upon historical data and expectations provided from the sales team.  They will be responsible for the ordering, shipment (deep sea and by freight) the delivery from each supplier into our warehouses whether they be third party bonded warehouses or our own on site warehouse.

    One of our major clients works with a Third party forecasting and warehouse provider.  Liaising with this third party, anticipating increases in demand and ensuring available inventory without exceeding top level inventory limits.   

    Provide the mechanism for the warehouse manager to carry out 10 stock takes each year.  Managing the process, requesting recounts, entering the data accurately and reporting the results internally.  

    Key Responsibilities

    • Maintaining product within set parameters
    • Full accountability for inventory stock holding, working within carefully agreed parameters
    • Responsible for ensuring duty payments are made swiftly and supplier invoices are reconciled.
    • Working to efficient forecasting to ensure full container orders are primarily used 
    • Working closely with inbound Suppliers and winery logistic personnel
    • Planning of forward orders 4 -5 months in advance
    • Maintain excellent external relationships
    • Improving sourcing methods from suppliers
    • Processing orders on receipt swiftly with accuracy
    • Assisting our own clients who place orders ex-cellar and FOB

    Key Relationships Internal:

    • Managing Director and Financial Controller
    • Sales Order processing team
    • Sales Team
    • Warehouse Manager

    Key Relationships External:

    • Winery logistics personnel
    • Shippers and freight carriers
    • External warehousing managers
    • Clients ex-cellar ordering personnel

    Experience, Skills and Knowledge

    Essential:

    • End to end understanding of international logistics  
    • Previous Forecasting Planning experience
    • Can demonstrate an understanding of forecasts, supply and demand

    Preferred:

    • Previous experience in BWS supply chain
    • Experience of importing goods
    • Previous use of Sage
    • Proficiency in French will be an advantage in this role but not essential
    • previous Demand Planning experience
    • Educated to degree preferable

     Location:

    The Logistics and Forecasting Manager is a full time office based role, working from the Estate Yard Office, Queen St, Waddesdon, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP18 0JW.

    Application closing date Friday 14th June 2019. 

    Applications to be sent to: application@waddesdon.org.uk

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

    ...

    Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

    ...

    Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95