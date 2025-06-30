Wines of Chile re-elects Alfonso Underraga as president

By Jaq Bayles

Alfonso Underraga has been re-elected president of the Wines of Chile association for a further two years, building on the “commercial recovery” that was achieved in 2024.

In his first term, Undurraga (fourth from left) focused on highlighting the industry's contribution to Chile’s regional economy and the development of a campaign for Chilean wine and its attributes.

Following his re-election, Undurraga told the Wines of Chile assembly: “Wine is our great cultural ambassador of Chile’s delights and diversity, which is why the focus for 2025 will be the implementation of the Taste the Untamed campaign.

“This is not only a creative concept, but an ambitious global positioning strategy that allows us to showcase our attributes while inviting the world’s most discerning and sophisticated consumers to experience the untamed spirit that Chile offers as a wine origin.”

According to Undurraga, the campaign is based on the “quality and uniqueness that stem from Chile’s geography and climate, but it also draws on the “boldness and daring spirit of each winery”.

He added: “It is precisely that audacity that we aim to convey through this global campaign. Every action and event planned for 2025 will support this effort, with the clear goal of positioning innovation as a defining attribute of Chilean wine.”

Wines of Chile’s strategy for 2025 is to focus on the “priority markets” of Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, the United States and the United Kingdom, and position Chilean wines in the premium segment.







