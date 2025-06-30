Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wines of Chile re-elects Alfonso Underraga as president

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  30 June, 2025

Alfonso Underraga has been re-elected president of the Wines of Chile association for a further two years, building on the “commercial recovery” that was achieved in 2024.

In his first term, Undurraga (fourth from left) focused on highlighting the industry's contribution to Chile’s regional economy and the development of a campaign for Chilean wine and its attributes.

Following his re-election, Undurraga told the Wines of Chile assembly: “Wine is our great cultural ambassador of Chile’s delights and diversity, which is why the focus for 2025 will be the implementation of the Taste the Untamed campaign.

“This is not only a creative concept, but an ambitious global positioning strategy that allows us to showcase our attributes while inviting the world’s most discerning and sophisticated consumers to experience the untamed spirit that Chile offers as a wine origin.”

According to Undurraga, the campaign is based on the “quality and uniqueness that stem from Chile’s geography and climate, but it also draws on the “boldness and daring spirit of each winery”.

He added: “It is precisely that audacity that we aim to convey through this global campaign. Every action and event planned for 2025 will support this effort, with the clear goal of positioning innovation as a defining attribute of Chilean wine.”

Wines of Chile’s strategy for 2025 is to focus on the “priority markets” of Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, the United States and the United Kingdom, and position Chilean wines in the premium segment.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of...

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

Symington expands oenotourism reach with...

Bonhams announces charity collaboration...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95