Latest YouGov report uncovers a surge in UK abstinence

By James Lawrence

A new survey commissioned by The Portman Group, undertaken in partnership with YouGov, suggests that the moderation trend is gaining significant traction, as “more people are drinking low and no alcohol alternatives than ever before”.

The Portman Group’s seventh annual report found that over a third of UK drinkers (38%) now consume low and no alcohol alternatives “semi regularly”.

It also confirmed that “young adults are still the biggest consumers of low and no alcohol alternatives”, while UK pub and bar operators are under growing pressure to offer more low and no options on draught in venues to “further incentivise take up”.

The report stated: “The results show that well over a third (38%) of UK drinkers are now consuming low and no alcohol alternatives semi-regularly (12% regularly and 26% occasionally) – compared to 35% in 2023 and 29% in 2022, with a notable increase in regular consumption from 8% in 2023 to 12% in 2024.

“Young adults continue to drive the trend as the biggest consumers of low and no alcohol alternatives, with close to half (46%) of 25 to 34-year-olds surveyed considering themselves either an occasional or regular drinker of alcohol alternatives, compared to 37% in 2023. Whilst 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds also drink these products semi-regularly.”

Analysing the catalyst behind this burgeoning interest in eschewing alcohol, the survey found that consumers are increasingly health-conscious, “with 29% of low and no drinkers citing collective ‘health and medical’ concerns as a key reason for choosing an alcohol alternative – an increase of almost a third (32%) when compared to 2021(22%)”.

According to the Portman Group: “While our research continues to tell a positive story of how low and no products are becoming increasingly normalised in everyday life, almost a quarter of adults (24%) would still like to see more low and no options available on tap in pubs to further encourage them to drink.”

Matt Lambert, chief executive of the Portman Group, commented: “It’s fantastic to see low and no alternatives continuing to soar in popularity, while helping to encourage more mindful and moderate consumption among UK alcohol drinkers.

“We welcome the drinks and hospitality industry continuing to work together to increase choice, availability and visibility of low and no alcohol alternatives, and we continue to urge the UK government to provide us with the outcome of the recent consultation on low alcohol descriptors which will further facilitate growth of the UK low and no alcohol market.”







