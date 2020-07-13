Bibendum announces exclusive partnership with Tutiac

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum has announced an exclusive partnership with Tutiac - France’s largest winery of Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée, with wines from 16 of Bordeaux’s AOCs.

As part of the partnership, Bibendum will become the exclusive distributor for Tutiac wines in the UK across both the on- and off-trade, bringing wines direct from growers to UK consumers.

Tutiac’s commitment to sustainability, with 12 in house environmental consultants, aligned with Bibendum’s "Vivid charter and environmental values as a business", said Andrew Shaw, buying director for Bibendum.

“Tutiac is hugely respected within the wine trade, and it is an immense honour to be able to work with them. Bordeaux is a key area for growth for us in 2020 and we are confident that this new partnership will be mutually beneficial,” he said.

Eric Henaux, MD at Tutiac, added: “Tutiac is the largest AOP winery in France and therefore partnering up with the UK’s top drinks distributor makes perfect sense! We want to offer the UK the right wines and brands.

“By joining up with Bibendum, we believe we can offer consumers a really exciting range of quality Bordeaux, in both the on- and off-trade, that really reflect the typicity of the Bordeaux style and the hard work that our 700 growers put in to respecting the terroir.”

Tutiac’s wines are cared for by a fully qualified team of 12 viticulturalists and oenologists. Managing everything from vines to bottling, Tutiac guarantees 100% traceability, quality, and consistency.

In February, Bibendum launched an initiative to streamline the sale of fine wines from Bordeaux to the UK on- and off-trade in a bid to enable its customers to source anything from cru Bourgeois to first growths direct from the châteaux cellars.





