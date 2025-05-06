Class editor Hamish Smith gains Fortnum & Mason gong

Editor of Harpers sister publication Class Hamish Smith (pictured, centre) has been awarded the Drink Writer prize at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards 2025.

Smith joins an array of prize winners at the Royal Exchanged-hosted event. Other awardees included Jonny Garrett, who won the Drink Book prize for his The Meaning of Beer: An Alternative History of the World, and Niki Blasina, who was awarded the Restaurant Writer gong for her writings in the Financial Times.

The event acknowledges the leading and emerging writers, broadcasters, photographers and creators, who write about the world of food and drink.

