Mark McClintock crowned as GB Bartender of the Year

By Andrew Catchpole

Diageo World Class Competition 2021 has awarded London-based Mark McClintock the title of GB Bartender of the Year.

McClintock, who will now go on to represent Britain in the World Class Global Finals in July, saw off hot completion to complete two challenges – ‘Alive with Freshness’ (a test of creativity and craft) and ‘The Scotch Box’ (a challenge to create a dream whisky bar) using Tanqueray No. Ten, Johnnie Walker and Talisker.

In a sign of the times, the virtual nature of this year’s challenges and awards presentation – a recording of which will be up on Facebook on 23 April – was mirrored by McClintock’s own experience of being bar-less these past 12 months.

This year’s judging panel included previous World Class GB winner, Cameron Attfield, Diageo GB Brand Ambassadors including Pippa Guy and Jason Clark; and Sandrae Lawrence (The Cocktail Lovers); Andy Ives (BarLife UK); and Dan Dove (Global Bartending).

Pippa Guys, said of McClintock’s win: “There have been so many extra challenges on all the bartenders this year, and the level of work that our top eight put into the challenges is simply breathtaking.

“Mark has demonstrated a consistently high quality of drinks, knowledge and personality ever since he stepped into the World Class programme. I can’t wait to see him continue to develop as he steps up to representing Great Britain on the global stage.”

McClintock added: “I was not expecting this at all, in any way shape or form! I am genuinely shocked and so honoured to go on and represent GB on the global stage. I am elated to have been chosen.”

As well as representing GB in the World Class Global competition, McClintock is also awarded with a 12-month contract with Global Bartending, enrolment on the WSET Level 3 Spirits Course & Qualification and a personalised Cocktail Kingdom kit.

The first ever fully virtual World Class Global Final will take place from 4 to 8 July 2021.







