Bellavita London unveils expanded events roster

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  14 October, 2019

The annual Bellavita Expo London is set to return to Islington’s Business Design Centre next month with a wide range of masterclasses, tastings and discussion panels hosted by Bellavita’s wine academy, BeWine.

The much-expanded trade show will run on 7 and 8 November and will feature extensive coverage of food and drink across the wider Mediterranean region.

Organic wines will be one focus of the line-up at the event, with a new prize for best organic Mediterranean wine to be presented by Peter McCombie MW.

Angela Mount will head a panel discussion with a leading UK distributors on the rise of the organic style, while Caroline Gilby MW will present a range of organic, low-intervention wines for tasting.

McCombie will also be hosting a talk on wines of the small islands surrounding Italy, with food-pairing from Michelin-starred chef Theo Randall.

Other presentations this year will include Nancy Gilchrist MW leading a masterclass on volcanic wines and a sparkling rosé tasting with Christine Marsiglio MW.

Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will lead a guided tasting of highly commended Mediterranean sparkling wines, scheduled for 4.30pm on 7 November. The tasting will be followed by a panel discussion among major national distributors, chaired by Catchpole, on how both restaurants and smaller distributors can increase sales in sparkling wine while remaining ahead of the curve.

Among those also leading masterclasses or participating in panel discussions will be Michelin-starred chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Gennaro Esposito, WSET spirits educator Liam Scandrett, sommelier and author Raul Diaz, and beer sommelier Annabel Smith.

Bellavita will feature over 350 exhibitors this year, including a much wider range of food and drink from countries such as Spain – which has 85 companies exhibiting – Croatia and Slovenia.

A total of 10,000 individual products will be presented this year, including 1,200 new to the UK market.

To register for Bellavita this year, please follow this link.

