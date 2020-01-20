Subscriber login Close [x]
Diageo Reserve hits the road for UK studios tour

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  20 January, 2020

Diageo is preparing to get bartenders revved up ahead of its annual World Class cocktail-making competition with a UK-wide ‘training tour’.

The tour, which majors on education and leading industry trends, is due to visit a number of cities around the UK in January and February as it gears up for another year of honing and judging UK bar talent.

Starting today in Glasgow, the tour will head to Edinburgh tomorrow (January 21) before heading through the north of England down to London and the south west, where bartenders can get involved in a number of free-to-attend sessions.

This year, sessions range from foraging for local ingredients to highball serves, each based around the spirit-maker’s flagship brands.

Hosts include a number of Diageo Reserve brand ambassadors and World Class national champions, with Ali Reynolds, Jack Sotti and Jason Clark all on board. 

Brand ambassador for the GB competition, Jack Sotti said: “The World Class studios allows us to provide an insight in to what competitors should expect to see in the competition. It means we can cultivate our close community of talented bartenders and encourage others to join the World Class journey.”

World Class Studios 2020 is the beginning of Diageo Reserve’s annual cycle of events surrounding its global bartender competition, which is now entering into its 12th year.

Contestants for the World Class GB competition will be able to enter from March.

Successful entrants will then move onto the national final in the New Forest this year with the global final set for Sydney, Australia in September.







