Simpsons’ Wine Estate expands portfolio

By James Lawrence

Leading sparkling wine producer Simpsons' Wine Estates has released a new range of premium still wines – the Q Class.

Bottled in magnum format, the Q Class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir will only be made in “remarkable years,” in order to showcase the Simpsons’ hallmark of quality, luxury and finesse.

According to the estate's owners, “the idyllic 2020 harvest conditions, combined with an outstanding parcel of Chardonnay on the Railway Hill Vineyard site, meant that 2020 was the perfect year to push the boundaries of world class still wine production even further”.

The nomenclature takes its inspiration from the Q Class engines which traversed the Canterbury to Folkestone light railway in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

Co-founder Charles Simpson said: “We are delighted to be launching this duo of world-class still wines in magnum format. It has been an incredible journey for Simpsons’ Wine Estate, as our original focus was solely on producing sparkling wines.”

Ruth Simpson (pictured) added: “As we will only ever produce these wines in exceptional vintages, we wanted to make sure that every detail poured into each stage of their production would add that extra special touch. The labels evoke the rail travel theme, whilst in keeping with our signature Simpsons’ style.”

Only a tiny volume of the Q Class was produced - a 1,000 bottles per wine available exclusively through Simpsons’ Wine Estate, and in selected on-trade and retail stockists from 20 November 2021.

The vineyard was established in 2012 by Ruth and Charles Simpson in Barham, Kent, in the Elham Valley.