Simpsons' Wine Estate unveils major expansion

By James Lawrence

The burgeoning niche market for English still wines received another boost earlier this month, after Simpsons' Wine Estate expanded its vineyard holdings.

Last week, the Kent-based operation planted some 35,000 Chardonnay vines across 8ha at the Bonny Bush Hill vineyard. Four specially-selected Burgundian wine clones were chosen for the site, which shares the same chalk terroir as Simpsons' two existing vineyards.

According to a representative from the brand, the vineyard expansion will be exclusively used to increase still wine production.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to plant an additional 8ha of vines at this juncture in our business journey. The past decade has seen an incredible expansion of our initial aspiration to establish a purely Classic Method English sparkling wine business,” said co-founder Charles Simpson.

“Having now created a highly regarded range of still wines, we are delighted with the direction that Simpsons’ Wine Estate has taken and are exceptionally proud of the incredible work and dedication of our talented team.”

Simpsons planted its first 10ha of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Noir at its Roman Road vineyard back in 2014. A further 20ha of the same three grape varieties were established on Railway Hill, to the south of Barham village, during 2016 and 2017.

“It has been wonderful to be able to establish a new vineyard site in such a prime position on the same chalk-rich soil,” added co-owner Ruth Simpson.

“We are 100% committed to promoting and preserving this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in which we are located, with support and guidance from the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain scheme and also the Walpole Sustainability Manifesto. The plantation of Bonny Bush Hill adds to our tenth anniversary celebrations and we look forward to all that the next decade will bring for Simpsons’ Wine Estate.”













