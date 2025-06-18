Pearse Lyons Distillery expands reach

By Jaq Bayles

Dublin-based family-owned Pearse Lyons Distillery has announced a major expansion into the UK through a strategic partnership with JBE Imports, officially debuting at this year’s Bar Convent London (BCB London), taking place 30 June-1 July.

Conor Ryan, head of production operations at Pearse Lyons said: “This is more than just market expansion. It’s about finding partners who align with our values and vision, and JBE Imports is exactly that. We’re excited to bring the Pearse Lyons story to more people across the UK and beyond.”

Further growth is planned for other emerging regions, “with an emphasis on storytelling and utilising the distillery’s unique point of origin to create memories and experiences for its partners”.

Read more: Birmingham nightlife closures spark fears of troubling trend

As part of its broader global vision, Pearse Lyons Distillery has expanded its export team to accelerate market development across Europe and other international regions.

The US is the largest market for Irish whiskey, accounting for roughly 40% of global exports, and Pearse Lyons is reinforcing its US presence through its sister distillery, Town Branch Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky.

The company said: “By realigning assets toward long-term spirits development, the brand ensures consistent, dedicated support for US partners and consumers. This strategy also positions Pearse Lyons to better navigate potential headwinds – such as looming tariffs – through a more integrated sales and marketing approach.”

The distillery added that it is preparing for a wave of product innovation in 2025 and 2026 to support the planned expansions. “This innovation will be done by deepening its commitment to sustainability and agriculture to drive innovation, which will include access to estate-grown grain expressions, upcycled barrel finishes and blends and its commitment to Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme which the distillery is currently a Gold Membership Recipient for ongoing sustainability initiatives for the past three years running.”

There will also be further investment in Pearse Lyons Distillery’s visitor experience as it is expanding its offer to include an Irish Whiskey Blending Experience and The Gin School, a creative botanical distilling session for gin enthusiasts onsite

There will also be the reopening of Pearse’s Place, the distillery’s speakeasy-style cocktail bar.







