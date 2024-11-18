Rhône Valley producers optimistic despite 'Homeric vintage' in 2024

By James Lawrence

As the dust settles on another roller coaster vintage, winemakers across the Rhône Valley are nonetheless confident that their wines will showcase “fruit, tension and balance” - as much for white wines as for reds and rosés.

According to Inter Rhône, the season was fraught with difficulties: spring brought its share of very heavy rain, sometimes accompanied by hailstorms. However, the return of “non-deleterious summer heat” was welcomed by many in the region, particularly after a series of very hot vintages, including 2018 and 2020.

“2024 is a Homeric vintage for winegrowers as they had to fight at every moment to preserve the vineyard. Despite this, throughout the Rhône Valley, the quantity will show a low level,” said Philippe Pellaton, president of Inter Rhône.

“From a qualitative aspect, winegrowers and negociants of the Rhône Valley Vineyards are unanimously convinced of the success of this vintage: on the first juices, while the sugar richness seems low, the return to later harvest dates allows a beautiful fruit/freshness balance thanks to a phenolic maturity achieved and supported by beautiful acidities.”

In the northern Rhône, growers spoke of heavy rainfall and a concomitant rise in fungal diseases, reducing yields across the board.

Michel Chapoutier, co-president of AOC Saint-Joseph, reported that “vintage 2024 will remain in the memories of winegrowers for being so trying, and requiring such a high intensity of vineyard work. It is the return of the sun in August that brought back enthusiasm after a season with record-high rainfall.”

He added: “To achieve good ripeness, the challenge was also in the ability to be proactive at harvest time. The granite hillsides of Saint-Joseph appellation did well, with whites that have good acidity, and the vintage is very promising in red, with a good balance, concentration and aromatic intensity.”

Caroline Moro, négociante in AOC Cornas, said that the growing season in Cornas “was like everywhere in the northern Rhône: the rainy weather required a lot of work in the vineyard. At the end of the season, the September weather nevertheless offered us grapes with surprising maturity, certainly less sweet than in recent years but with accomplished phenolic maturity.

“The juices are remarkably fresh and fine, undoubtedly announcing balanced, elegant wines suitable for aging. These characteristics are confirmed after racking: fresh but silky balance, the palate is round and the colours are deep.”

Meanwhile, vignerons in the appellations of the southern Rhône are celebrating their “full satisfaction for wines with structure and finesse”, despite grappling with high humidity and widespread mildew.

Samuel Montgermont, co-president of AOC Ventoux, commented: “2024 was marked by mild and warm, but not extreme, temperatures, as well as high humidity. Although the vines did not suffer from drought as is customary, these unusual climatic conditions favoured the appearance of mildew and other cryptogamic diseases in the spring.

“These fungi had a strong impact on the quantity of bunches and berries, with a very low production in terms of harvested volume. But conversely, the qualitative production is record-breaking [with] concentrated and very aromatic berries, fairly low alcohol levels, excellent acidity, very intense red colours and smooth tannins. 2024 is already shaping up to be a very great vintage, designed for aging with a balance rarely achieved.”







