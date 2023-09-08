Hallgarten Wines partners with Be Inclusive Hospitality and Curious Vines

By James Bayley

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has announced a partnership with two industry-leading events in September, to champion equity, diversity and inclusion in the wine industry.

On 11 September, Hallgarten Wines, in partnership with Curious Vines by Queena Wong, will take part in an open discussion, and question what else the wine industry can do to promote diversity initiatives. The evening will provide a safe platform for individuals to share new ideas and seek collaboration opportunities amongst the wider industry.

Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and colleagues to the discussion which will be held at Unwined in Waterloo.

Queena Wong (pictured), founder of Curious Vines, said the event would be: “A brilliant opportunity for the Curious Vines community and friends to hear Hallgarten & Novum share insights on their own ED&I (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion) internal initiatives. The session will enlighten those interested in making further headway and enable participants to explore how to progress the wine industry together in this important, but challenging area.”

Following this, on 25 and 26 September, Hallgarten Wines will partner with Be Inclusive Hospitality to host a two-day educational English Wine Masterclass for a group of 10 participants, funded by the IWSC Foundation. The successful applicants will visit multiple wineries, including Hallgarten supplier partners, Ridgeview, Simpsons Wine Estate and Blackbook Winery, to discover how English wine has risen to success.

Lorraine Copes, founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, added: “I am thrilled to expand our professional development offering to include more experiential and educational winery trips and tastings. This would have been extremely difficult to execute alone and so this initiative speaks to the power of collaboration in order to diversify the world of wine.”

The two-day English Wine Masterclass is open to individuals working in the hospitality industry and are part of Be Inclusive Hospitality Club Thrive. Full details can be found on the Be Inclusive Hospitality website.

These two initiatives follow the launch of Hallgarten’s own ‘Inclusivity in Wine’ WSET course earlier this year. The WSET Level Two course, which ran throughout August, was available free of charge, exclusively for individuals working in the hospitality sector from diverse backgrounds.







