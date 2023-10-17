Subscriber login Close [x]
Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye wins BIH award

By James Bayley
Published:  17 October, 2023

Be Inclusive Hospitality announced the winners for its annual awards during a sold out ceremony at M Threadneedle Street, London last night (16 October). The evening, presented by chef and restaurateur Shelina Permalloo, was a celebration of businesses and individuals from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds in the hospitality industry. 

The awards celebrated winners from 15 categories including Drinks Professional of the Year, Writer of the Year, Head Office Impact, Bar or Pub of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star plus two Peoples’ Choice Awards for Person of the Year and Restaurant of the Year, which were chosen by the public. 

This year’s judging panel played host to some of the hospitality industry’s most influential figures, including culinary director of Rare Restaurants, Mike Reid and CEO of Umbrella Training, Adele C.Oxberry.

Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes, said: “Last night marked an extraordinary celebration of outstanding talent in the hospitality industry. The ambience was unparalleled, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to this event. Whether it was our esteemed judging panel, our sponsors, and the hospitality community who nominated their favourites. It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many passionate and dedicated individuals, and I offer my hearty congratulations to all our deserving winners.”

Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye (pictured), head sommelier at The NoMad Hotel won the award for Drinks Professional of the Year. She has over a decade in the drinks industry spanning a variety of roles from cellar hand to sales and marketing, working for the likes of WSET, Bermondsey Gin and Jesmond Dene House. Kimber-Ndiaye formerly worked as a sommelier for Noble Rot Restaurant & Wine Bar before moving to The NoMad Hotel to be its head sommelier. 

Winners for all 15 categories were: 

Chef of the Year 

Ahmed Abdalla, head chef, Legacy at The Grand – York

 

Pastry Chef of the Year 

Ryan Panchoo, owner of Borough 22 Doughnuts – London 

 

Drinks Professional of the Year

Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye, head sommelier at The NoMad Hotel – London 

 

Caribbean Food 

Liam Barker, chef & educator – London 

 

African Food

The Flygerians – London 

 

South Asian Food 

Manju Patel, head chef at Manju's – Brighton 

 

East & Southeast Asian Food

Amy Poon, founder of Poon's London & Poon's Wontoneria

 

Middle Eastern Food

Modern Persian Kitchen, co-founder of Modern Persian Kitchen – Durham 

 

Writer of the Year 

Jimi Famurewa

 

Head Office Impact 

Olajide Alabi, Equality, inclusion and wellbeing partner at Turtle Bay Hospitality

 

Bar or Pub of the Year

The Village People – London  

 

Brand of the Year 

Crazy Gin Ltd

 

Rising Star 

Chef and food writer, Rahel Stephanie

 

Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year

Director of Human Resources at The Biltmore Mayfair, Sting Khumalo

 

The Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year

Akoko



