Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye wins BIH award

Be Inclusive Hospitality announced the winners for its annual awards during a sold out ceremony at M Threadneedle Street, London last night (16 October). The evening, presented by chef and restaurateur Shelina Permalloo, was a celebration of businesses and individuals from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds in the hospitality industry.
The awards celebrated winners from 15 categories including Drinks Professional of the Year, Writer of the Year, Head Office Impact, Bar or Pub of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star plus two Peoples’ Choice Awards for Person of the Year and Restaurant of the Year, which were chosen by the public.
This year’s judging panel played host to some of the hospitality industry’s most influential figures, including culinary director of Rare Restaurants, Mike Reid and CEO of Umbrella Training, Adele C.Oxberry.
Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes, said: “Last night marked an extraordinary celebration of outstanding talent in the hospitality industry. The ambience was unparalleled, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to this event. Whether it was our esteemed judging panel, our sponsors, and the hospitality community who nominated their favourites. It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many passionate and dedicated individuals, and I offer my hearty congratulations to all our deserving winners.”
Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye (pictured), head sommelier at The NoMad Hotel won the award for Drinks Professional of the Year. She has over a decade in the drinks industry spanning a variety of roles from cellar hand to sales and marketing, working for the likes of WSET, Bermondsey Gin and Jesmond Dene House. Kimber-Ndiaye formerly worked as a sommelier for Noble Rot Restaurant & Wine Bar before moving to The NoMad Hotel to be its head sommelier.
Winners for all 15 categories were:
Chef of the Year
Ahmed Abdalla, head chef, Legacy at The Grand – York
Pastry Chef of the Year
Ryan Panchoo, owner of Borough 22 Doughnuts – London
Drinks Professional of the Year
Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye, head sommelier at The NoMad Hotel – London
Caribbean Food
Liam Barker, chef & educator – London
African Food
The Flygerians – London
South Asian Food
Manju Patel, head chef at Manju's – Brighton
East & Southeast Asian Food
Amy Poon, founder of Poon's London & Poon's Wontoneria
Middle Eastern Food
Modern Persian Kitchen, co-founder of Modern Persian Kitchen – Durham
Writer of the Year
Jimi Famurewa
Head Office Impact
Olajide Alabi, Equality, inclusion and wellbeing partner at Turtle Bay Hospitality
Bar or Pub of the Year
The Village People – London
Brand of the Year
Crazy Gin Ltd
Rising Star
Chef and food writer, Rahel Stephanie
Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year
Director of Human Resources at The Biltmore Mayfair, Sting Khumalo
The Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year
Akoko