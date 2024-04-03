Be Inclusive Hospitality launches winemaking programme with Plumpton College

By James Bayley

Be Inclusive Hospitality has launched a winemaking programme with Plumpton College for hospitality professionals who identify as Black, Asian or ethnic minority.

The not-for-profit is offering six individuals the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills by participating in the fully funded Principles of Winemaking Course.

The one-week intensive course aims to provide participants with a good level of knowledge and understanding of winemaking. It is suitable for those who wish to start making wine, work in a winery, enter the wine trade or further develop their expertise in the world of wine.

Read more: 1 in 3 report discrimination at work finds Be Inclusive Hospitality



The course is funded by the Gerard Basset Foundation and supported by educational provider Plumpton College.

Successful applicants will also have travel expenses, accommodation and meal costs covered.

In June 2023 Be Inclusive Hospitality launched its third Inside Hospitality Report, which collected over 3,000 responses from hospitality workers from all backgrounds and career levels with a focus on ‘equity, diversity and inclusion’.

Among the headline findings, and perhaps most alarming of all, was that one in three respondents reported personal experiences of discrimination at work, with a higher proportion being at the director level.

Other significant findings revealed that white respondents were more likely to hold managerial positions, earn more money and occupy full-time employment than any other ethnic group.

To view more details about the Principles of Winemaking Course, including timings and prerequisites, click here.







