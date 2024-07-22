Plumpton College launches 15 wine courses for professionals and enthusiasts

By James Bayley

Plumpton College’s wine division has launched 15 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) short specialised courses for industry professionals and wine enthusiasts looking to enhance their expertise.

The courses cater to professionals seeking career growth through upskilling or refreshing knowledge, as well as wine enthusiasts aiming to deepen their understanding. Plumpton College’s CPD courses offer personal and professional development opportunities across all sectors of the wine industry.

Subjects include English Wine and Sustainability, Food and Wine, Global Wine Business, Sparkling Wine Production, Vineyard Operations and Wine Marketing. These courses provide a hands-on, immersive learning experience that enriches knowledge of the industry.

Read more: Record number of gold medals at WineGB awards



Sam Linter, wine director at Plumpton College, said: “We are thrilled to introduce these specialised CPD courses at Plumpton College. With a deep passion for advancing wine education, our aim is to empower individuals within the industry to strengthen their expertise and embrace the ever-evolving landscape of wine.”

Linter added: “Each course will be delivered in one-half day per week at Plumpton College in bite-size chunks. For businesses, the courses provide a cost-effective way to train staff with accredited qualifications.”

The full range of courses is available on the college’s website.



The 15 courses are:

English Wine and Sustainability

Wine Tourism

Food and Wine

Fundamentals of Wine Science

Global Wine Business

Sparkling and Fortified Wine

Sparkling Wine Production

Understanding Wine Styles

Vineyard Engineering and Operations

Vineyard Establishment

Wine Component Analysis

Wine Marketing

Wine Sales and Social Responsibility

Winery Engineering and Operations

Wines of the World

Identifying and Managing Wine Faults





Starting this September, participants can choose from Semester 1 (September 2024 – January 2025), Semester 2 (January 2025 – May 2025) or enrol for both semesters (September 2024 – May 2025) for the longer modules, allowing for integration into busy schedules.

Each semester is priced at £1,250 plus a £110 material fee. Further information can be found on the Plumpton College website.







