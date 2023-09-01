Subscriber login Close [x]
Plumpton College appoints Sam Linter as wine director

By James Bayley
Published:  01 September, 2023

Plumpton College, the UK’s centre of excellence in wine education, training, and research, has announced the appointment of Sam Linter as its new wine director.

Linter will continue as the chair of WineGB alongside her new role with Plumpton, as she further dedicates her career to the English wine sector.

Before joining Plumpton College, she served as the MD and head winemaker at Bolney Wine Estate, where she helped transform the brand into one of the UK's top ten wine producers.

Under her leadership, Bolney Wine Estate launched a successful tourism model, leading the way as one of the first UK vineyards to do so. Furthermore, she achieved a historic feat by overseeing the first-ever sale of an English wine brand to a major international sparkling wine group. 

Reflecting on her appointment, Linter said: “I am excited about the prospects of the next phase in my journey and eagerly anticipate the fresh challenge that lies ahead. Leveraging my expertise and experience, I am eager to contribute to education and empower the next generation of wine entrepreneurs and winemakers.”

Principal of Plumpton College Jeremy Kerswell added: “I am confident that Sam Linter's exceptional track record, unwavering dedication, and visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of wine education and innovation within our institution. Her appointment as the wine director reflects Plumpton College's ongoing commitment to excellence and its mission to drive growth and innovation in the field of wine.”


