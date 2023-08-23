Subscriber login Close [x]
WineGB announces new CEO

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  23 August, 2023

Wines of Great Britain (WineGB) has announced the appointed of Nicola Bates as its new CEO.

Effective from 30 October 2023, Bates (pictured, left, with Sam Linter) will fill the role left by the departure of Simon Thorpe in April this year, bringing experience from her previous role as director of strategy and external affairs at the Portman Group.

Bates will be WineGB’s first female CEO, joining “a substantial panel of women leading the association”, with ex-Bolney winemaker Sam Linter as chair and an all-female executive team.

On learning of her appointment, Bates said: Others may disagree, but this has to be the best job in wine. With production having doubled over the past five years, and set again to repeat this substantial achievement, I am overjoyed to be a part of the next phase of growth for English and Welsh wines.

“The sector will likely soon face the challenges that come with such success, and this is where WineGB steps in with its significant role to shape the workforce, the customer experience, and the reputation.”

Sam Linter added: “I am delighted to appoint Nicola as the new CEO of WineGB. The WineGB Board were looking for a specific set of skills and experience that are required to deliver success for the organisation and industry as we enter a new phase of maturity.”

WineGB’s stated mission is “to advance the multiple interests of all its members to establish Great Britain as one of the world’s great quality wine regions”, building on the significant growth witnessed in the last decade, with a view to furthering growth both in the domestic and export markets.



