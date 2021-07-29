Annual Wine GB tasting to return this September

By Lisa Riley

Wine GB has announced that its annual Trade & Press Tasting is to take place on 7 September at RHS Lindley Hall in central London.

The tasting, which could not take place last year due to the pandemic, is set to feature the widest range of wines and producers from around Britain to date, showcasing some of the "most exciting" developments in the UK wine industry, said Wine GB.

Moreover, the event would send the “strong message” that the industry is back open for business and looking forward to meeting up with the UK wine trade and press again, it added.

To ensure that visitors will be tasting in as safe an environment as possible, strict measures will be in place.

Instead of the additional free pour table line-up of previous years, this year there will be a spotlight on specific wine styles: Classic Method Sparkling White Wines aged for minimum 36 months on lees; Classic Method Sparkling Rosé; Still Red Wines; Bacchus – all wine styles and innovations, including Pet Nat, canned wines and Charmat.

The Wine GB Awards category trophy winners will feature on their own tasting table and during the tasting the top Trophy wins, including Supreme Champion, will be announced by head judges Susie Barrie MW & Oz Clarke OBE, along with unveiling the top regional winners in the competition.

The latest industry report from Wine GB will also be released at the tasting, with a breakfast briefing led by CEO Simon Thorpe MW.

“We are thrilled to be able to be host our flagship event once again and be part of the trade calendar as it gradually returns,” said Julia Trustram Eve, Wine GB’s head of marketing.

“It is a very exciting time for the sector. The focus on domestic holidays has led to a boom in wine tourism in the UK, which has put renewed focus on the industry and has had a positive impact on retailers and the hospitality industry alike. The final quarter of the year is a crucial buying period for the trade in the lead up to Christmas and we will be focusing on this.”

The tasting will take place from 10.30am to 6pm. Visitors will have to register with timed slots available to book.