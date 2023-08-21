Subscriber login Close [x]
Gusbourne wine released in support of The Drinks Trust

By James Bayley
Published:  21 August, 2023

Fine wine merchant Lay & Wheeler has partnered exclusively with English winemaker Gusbourne on the release of its 2022 Winemakers’ Edition Pinot Meunier, crafted by oenologist Mary Bridges.

Bridges (pictured) created the individual bottling as a tribute to her late sister Emma, with 100% of sale proceeds going to The Drinks Trust’s Restore initiative – supporting mental health in the drinks hospitality industry.

Just one barrel was produced, meaning there are fewer than 250 bottles available. It will be released exclusively through Lay & Wheeler on Monday 21 August, and will be sold for £25 including duty and VAT.

The release follows Gusbourne’s tradition of Winemakers’ Edition bottlings where, in addition to producing the core Gusbourne range, individual winemakers can experiment with small parcels of fruit. The bottlings reflect the winemaker, although successful practices are often implemented in Gusbourne’s core processes.

Bridges’ 2022 Winemakers’ Edition Pinot Meunier is said to be a nod to her time spent in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley.

The wine will be released by Lay & Wheeler on Monday 21 August.



Past stories »

