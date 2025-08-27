Symington predicts lower yield but good quality harvest

By Hamish Graham

Symington Family Estates has announced its expectations for the 2025 harvest across its estates in the Douro, Alentejo and Vinho Verde regions.

Viticultural teams have spent August conducting maturation studies, allowing them to plan the harvest and give an indication of how this year’s grape crop is looking. Analysis has revealed that yields are expected to be low though with “promising signs of quality”, according to head winemaker & production director Charles Symington.

Grape harvest has already commenced in the Douro and Alentejo for white grapes, while red grapes continue to ripen.

Read more: BIH Spotlight Awards finalists announced

Growing conditions for 2025 have been comparatively erratic compared to the year previous, which saw a more moderate growth cycle. A very dry December was followed by above average rainfall in January, March and April. In fact, March was the second wettest this century in the Douro.

This heightened precipitation did not continue in the Douro and by the end of July the region faced a 34% rainfall deficit. This was thanks to four heat waves and almost no rain during the preceding two months of June and July. The valley saw a 10-day heatwave in early August with maximum temperatures creeping above 40 degrees consistently.

On berry development, Symington noted: “Early-season water reserves supported swift flowering and generally good fruit set, but prolonged heat has slowed berry development, which will likely result in a smaller production overall.

“Early indications show that berry sizes will be up to 30% smaller than average in the Douro. However, phenological development is broadly on track and there are encouraging signs that the overall quality will be very good.”

As temperatures now return to more normal seasonal levels, Symington believes there are hopeful prospects of “ideal conditions” for the final stage of ripening of red grape varieties.









